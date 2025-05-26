UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2025 Under-17 EURO fixtures and results: Portugal book final against France

Monday, May 26, 2025

All the fixtures and results in Albania.

Portugal will play France in the final
Portugal will play France in the final UEFA via Getty Images

France progressed to their third UEFA Under-17 EURO final in four years after resisting late Belgium pressure to win 3-2 in Elbasan in the first of Thursday's semi-finals and Portugal will join them in the show piece after their penalty-shootout victory over Italy.

The final takes place on Sunday at Albania's national stadium, Arena Kombëtare, with France hoping to win their fourth title (most recently winning in 2022) while two-time winners Portugal hope to redeem defeat in last year's final.

See all the fixtures and results as the tournament reverts to an eight-team final round.

Final

Sunday 1 June

France vs Portugal (Tirana, 20:30 CET)

Semi-finals

Thursday 29 May

SF1: France 3-2 Belgium
SF2: Italy 2-2 Portugal (Portugal win 4-3 on penalties)

Venues

Arena Kombëtare, Tirana
Elbasan Arena, Elbasan
Arena Egnatia, Rrogozhinë
Niko Dovana Stadium, Durrës

Group stage

Matchday 3

Sunday 25 May

Group A
France 4-0 Albania (Elbasan)
Portugal 2-1 Germany (Tirana)

Monday 26 May

Group B
Belgium 1-2 Italy (Durrës)
Czechia 2-4 England (Rrogozhinë) ﻿

Under-17 EURO highlights: Portugal 2-1 Germany

Matchday 2

Thursday 22 May

Group A
Albania 0-4 Germany (Elbasan)
France 0-0 Portugal (Tirana)

Friday 23 May

Group B
Belgium 3-1 Czechia (Durrës)
Italy 4-2 England (Rrogozhinë)﻿

Under-17 EURO highlights: Italy 4-2 England

Matchday 1

Monday 19 May

Group A
Albania 0-4 Portugal (Tirana)
Germany 0-3 France (Elbasan)

Tuesday 20 May

Group B
England 1-1 Belgium (Rrogozhinë)
Italy 2-1 Czechia (Durrës)

Under-17 EURO highlights: Italy 2-1 Czechia

2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup

The FIFA U-17 World Cup is changing from 2025 to become an annual 48-team tournament, for which round 2 League A acts as Europe's qualifying tournament. UEFA has an allocation of 11 places, which have gone to the seven group winners (who also compete in the EURO final tournament) and four best runners-up.

Qatar has been announced as host nation for the first five annual U-17 World Cups between 2025 and 2029, with this year's edition running from 3 to 27 November. Germany are the reigning champions from 2023, while the Republic of Ireland will make their debut.

Europe's contenders at 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup
Austria*, Belgium, Croatia*, Czechia, England, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Republic of Ireland*, Switzerland*

*Four best runners-up in round 2 League A

