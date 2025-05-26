2025 Under-17 EURO fixtures and results: Portugal book final against France

France progressed to their third UEFA Under-17 EURO final in four years after resisting late Belgium pressure to win 3-2 in Elbasan in the first of Thursday's semi-finals and Portugal will join them in the show piece after their penalty-shootout victory over Italy.

The final takes place on Sunday at Albania's national stadium, Arena Kombëtare, with France hoping to win their fourth title (most recently winning in 2022) while two-time winners Portugal hope to redeem defeat in last year's final.

See all the fixtures and results as the tournament reverts to an eight-team final round.

Final

Sunday 1 June

France vs Portugal (Tirana, 20:30 CET)

Semi-finals

Thursday 29 May

SF1: France 3-2 Belgium

SF2: Italy 2-2 Portugal (Portugal win 4-3 on penalties)

Venues

Arena Kombëtare, Tirana

Elbasan Arena, Elbasan

Arena Egnatia, Rrogozhinë

Niko Dovana Stadium, Durrës

Group stage

Matchday 3

Sunday 25 May

Group A

France 4-0 Albania (Elbasan)

Portugal 2-1 Germany (Tirana)

Monday 26 May

Group B

Belgium 1-2 Italy (Durrës)

Czechia 2-4 England (Rrogozhinë) ﻿

Under-17 EURO highlights: Portugal 2-1 Germany

Matchday 2

Thursday 22 May

Group A

Albania 0-4 Germany (Elbasan)

France 0-0 Portugal (Tirana)

Friday 23 May

Group B

Belgium 3-1 Czechia (Durrës)

Italy 4-2 England (Rrogozhinë)﻿

Under-17 EURO highlights: Italy 4-2 England

Matchday 1

Monday 19 May

Group A

Albania 0-4 Portugal (Tirana)

Germany 0-3 France (Elbasan)

Tuesday 20 May

Group B

England 1-1 Belgium (Rrogozhinë)

Italy 2-1 Czechia (Durrës)

Under-17 EURO highlights: Italy 2-1 Czechia