Meet the Under-17 EURO semi-finalists: France, Belgium, Italy, Portugal

The UEFA European Under-17 Championship semi-finals are in Albania on Thursday with France facing Belgium in Elbasan and Italy taking on Portugal in Tirana.

We introduce the contenders aiming for Sunday's Tirana final.

U17 EURO knockout schedule Semi-finals: Thursday 29 May

France vs Belgium (18:00, Elbasan)

Italy vs Portugal (20:30, Tirana) Final: Sunday 1 June

France/Belgium vs Italy/Portugal (20:30, Tirana) All kick-off times CET

Matches

France vs Belgium

Round 1: Group 11 winners (played in Cyprus)

W6-0 vs Gibraltar, W2-0 vs Cyprus, W1-0 vs Slovakia

Round 2: Group A3 winners (played in France)

W4-0 vs Finland, W4-1 vs Denmark, W5-1 vs Greece

Group stage: Group A winners

W3-0 vs Germany (Elbasan), D0-0 vs Portugal (Tirana), W4-0 vs Albania (Tirana)

Final tournament top scorer: Djylian Nguessan 3﻿

Top scorer including qualifying: Djylian Nguessan 8

2023/24: Group stage

Previous U17 best: Winners x 3 (2004, 2015, 2022)

Semi-final record: W5 L3

Past semi-finals

2023: W3-1 vs Spain

2022: W2-2, 6-5pens vs Portugal

2019: L1-2 vs Italy

2015: W1-1, 2-1pens vs Belgium

2010: L1-2 vs England

2008: W1-1aet, 4-3pens vs Türkiye

2007: L0-1 vs England

2004: W3-1 vs Portugal

2002: W1-1aet, 4-3pens vs Spain

Into the semi-finals for the fourth time in five editions.

Under-17 EURO highlights: France 4-0 Albania

Qualifying round: Group 4 winners (played in Belgium)

W3-1 vs Kazakhstan, W2-1 vs Kosovo, W2-1 vs Ukraine

Round 2: Group A6 winners (played in Poland)

W1-0 vs Republic of Ireland, W2-1 vs Iceland, D2-2 vs Poland

Group stage: Group B runners-up

D1-1 vs England (Rrogozhinë), W3-1 vs Czechia (Durrës), L1-2 vs Italy (Durrës)

Final tournament top scorer: Ali Camara 2

Top scorer including qualifying: René Mitongo Muteba 4

2023/24: Elite round

Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2007, 2015, 2018)

Semi-final record: W0 L3

Past semi-finals

2018: L1-2 vs Italy

2015: L1-1, 1-2pens vs France

2007: L1-1aet, 6-7pens vs Spain

Belgium have now got out of the group stage in six of their nine U17 EURO finals appearances.

Where to watch: TV/streams

Italy vs Portugal

Round 1: Group 9 winners (played in San Marino)

W5-0 vs San Marino, W4-0 vs Wales, W7-0 vs Norway

Round 2: Group A1 winners (played in Croatia)

W1-0 vs Slovakia, W2-1 vs Ukraine, W2-1 vs Croatia

Group stage: Group B winners

W2-1 vs Czechia (Durrës), W4-2 vs England (Rrogozhinë), W2-1 vs Belgium (Durrës)

Final tournament top scorer: Samuele Inacio 4

Top scorer including qualifying: Thomas Campaniello 7

2023/24: Winners

Previous U17 best: Winners x 1 (2024)

Semi-final record: W4 L2

Past semi-finals

2024: W1-0 vs Denmark

2019: W2-1 vs France

2018: W2-1 vs Belgium

2013: W2-0 vs Slovakia

2009: L0-2 vs Germany

2005: L0-1aet vs Netherlands

Italy had lost in three U17 EURO finals before beating Portugal to clinch the title in Cyprus last season. Thomas Campaniello returns from last year's finals squad.

2024 U17 EURO final highlights: Italy 3-0 Portugal

Round 1: Group 5 winners (played in Portugal)

W10-0 vs Liechtenstein, W5-1 vs Finland, W4-2 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Round 2: Group A4 winners (played in Portugal)

W2-0 vs Hungary, W3-1 vs Netherlands, W3-1 vs Serbia

Group stage: Group A runners-up

W4-0 vs Albania (Tirana), D0-0vs France (Tirana), W2-1 vs Germany (Tirana)

Final tournament top scorer: Tomás Soares 2

Top scorer including qualifying: Anísio Cabral 6

2023/24: Runners-up

Previous U17 best: Winners x 2 (2003, 2016)

Semi-final record: W3 L3

Past semi-finals

2024: W3-2 vs Serbia

2022: L2-2, 5-6pens vs France

2016: W2-0 vs Netherlands

2014: L0-2 vs England

2004: L1-3 vs France

2003: W2-2aet, 3-2pens vs England

Portugal were runners-up in 2024, losing 3-0 to Italy, who they now face in this year's semi-finals.