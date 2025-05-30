2025 U17 EURO top scorer: Inacio leads way

Samuele Inacio of Italy leads the UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals top scorer standings before the final, netting five times.

The Borussia Dortmund player pounced to slot in from the rebound after Sebastiano Nava saved his penalty in Italy's semi-final defeat by Portugal on penalties.

Inacio had already opened the scoring in Italy's 2-1 defeat of Czechia and 4-2 victory against England before notching twice inside 17 second-half minutes to complete a 2-1 comeback win against Belgium.

Under-17 EURO highlights: Italy 4-2 England

The 17-year-old found the back of the net for the last time at the 2025 finals by converting in a rollercoaster shoot-out in the final four, and his hopes of finishing as the leading marksman once the action in Albania concludes are likely to depend on two players participating in the final.

France's Djylian Nguessan took his total to four goals at the finals and nine in seven appearances since the start of qualifying with one in his country's 3-2 semi-final win over Belgium, while Portugal midfielder Tomás Soares proved an inspired substitute again by scoring his third goal from the bench since the start of the group stage with his nation's second equaliser against Italy, as well as producing two assists so far.

Under-17 EURO semi-final highlights: France 3-2 Belgium

England's Alejandro Rodriguez is level with Nguessan before the final, scoring with a neat finish against Belgium, two against Italy and one against Czechia, whose 89th-minute reply in a 4-2 defeat knocked the Lyon striker's side out on goal difference.

With a total of 51 goals so far in 14 games, the 2025 edition is one away from matching the record for an eight-team final, set in 2004 when there was an extra match because of the third-place game. If there are four goals in the final, it will ensure the highest average per game in the history of the finals.

Only two other players, however, have scored more than once this time around, both of whom play for Belgium. Ali Camara registered twice inside 19 minutes in their 3-1 win against Czechia, and Noah Fernandez also finished on two goals, starting with a sublime free-kick in the 1-1 draw with England.

Under-17 EURO highlights: Belgium 1-2 Italy

2024 U17 EURO final tournament top scorers



Samuele Inacio (Italy) 5

Djylian Nguessan (France) 4

Alejandro Rodriguez (England) 4

Tomás Soares (Portugal) 3

Ali Camara (Belgium) 2

Noah Fernandez (Belgium) 2

Under-17 EURO highlights: England 1-1 Belgium

2024/25 U17 EURO season (including qualifiers) top scorers



Djylian Nguessan (France) 9



Lennart Karl (Germany) 7

Thomas Campaniello (Italy) 7

Alexander Staff (Germany) 7

Alejandro Rodriguez (England) 7

Bruno Katz (Finland) 6

Anísio Cabral (Portugal) 6

Tomás Soares (Portugal) 6

Under-17 EURO highlights: Germany 0-3 France

U17 EURO final tournament top scorers



2024: Rodrigo Mora (Portugal) 5

2023: Paris Brunner (Germany), Marc Guiu (Spain), Robert Ramsak (Germany), Lamine Yamal (Spain) 4

2022: Jovan Milošević (Serbia) 5

2020 & 2021: no tournament

2019: Adil Aouchiche (France) 9

2018: Edoardo Vergani (Italy), Yorbe Vertessen (Belgium) 4

2017: Amine Gouiri (France) 8

2016: José Gomes (Portugal) 7

2015: Odsonne Edouard (France) 8

2014: Jari Schuurman (Netherlands), Dominic Solanke (England) 4

2013: Elio Capradossi (Italy), Robin Kamber (Switzerland), Mario Pugliese (Italy), Martin Slaninka (Slovakia) 2

2012: Max Meyer (Germany) 3

2011: Kyle Ebecilio (Nethelands), Hallam Hope (England), Tonny Trindade de Vilhena (Netherlands), Samed Yesil (Germany) 3

2010: Paco Alcácer (Spain) 6

2009: Luc Castaignos (Netherlands), Lennart Thy (Germany) 3

2008: Yannis Tafer (France) 4

2007: Toni Kroos (Germany), Victor Moses (England) 3

2006: Manuel Fischer (Germany), Bojan Krkić (Spain), Tomáš Necid (Czechia) 5

2005: Tevfik Köse (Turkey) 6

2004: Hatem Ben Arfa (France), Bruno Gama (Portugal), Shane Paul (England), Marc Pedraza (Spain) 3

2003: David Rodríguez (Spain) 6

2002: Jonathan Soriano (Spain) 7

Watch Ondřej Penxa's superb U17 EURO goal for Czechia against Ukraine

U17 EURO season top scorers including qualifying

2023/24: Francesco Camarda (Italy), Mikey Moore (England) 8

2022/23: Paris Brunner (Germany) 11

2021/22: Dzenan Pejcinovic (Germany) 12

2020/21: season cancelled

2019/20 qualifying round only: Matthis Abline (France), Szymon Włodarczyk (Poland) 5

2018/19: Adil Aouchiche (France) 12

2017/18: Daishawn Redan (Netherlands) 10

2016/17: Jann-Fiete Arp (Germany), Amine Gouiri (France), Abel Ruiz (Spain) 10

2015/16: José Gomes (Portugal) 12

2014/15: Odsonne Edouard (France) 13

2013/14: Adam Armstrong (England), Dominic Solanke (England) 9

2012/13: Timo Werner (Germany) 13

2011/12: Gergely Bobál (Hungary) 8

2010/11: Samed Yesil (Germany) 11

2009/10: Paco Alcácer (Spain) 14

2008/09: Muhammet Demir (Türkiye) 7

2007/08: Danijel Aleksić (Serbia), Geoffrey Castillion (Netherlands) 9

2006/07: Toni Kroos (Germany), Vitali Rushnitski (Belarus), Kolbein Sigthórsson (Iceland) 7

2005/06: Manuel Fischer (Germany) 13

2004/05: Nikola Kalinić (Croatia) 11

2003/04: Fausto Lourenço (Portugal) 8

2002/03: David Rodríguez (Spain) 9

2001/02: Collins John (Netherlands), Simon Vukčević (Yugoslavia) 8

2019/20 elite round & final tournament and whole 2020/21 season cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch Toni Kroos score an U17 stunner for Germany in 2007

All-time U17 EURO goals (final tournaments)



Adil Aouchiche (France) 9

Abel Ruiz (Spain) 8

Amine Gouiri (France) 8

Odsonne Edouard (France) 8

Jann-Fiete Arp (Germany) 7

José Gomes (Portugal) 7

Bojan Krkić (Spain) 7

David Rodríguez (Spain) 7

Jonathan Soriano (Spain) 7



All-time U17 EURO goals (including qualifying)



José Gomes (Portugal) 16

Abel Ruiz (Spain) 16

Paco Alcácer (Spain) 14

Adam Idah (Republic of Ireland) 14

Daishawn Redan (Netherlands) 14

Brian Brobbey (Netherlands) 13

Odsonne Edouard (France) 13

Manuel Fischer (Germany) 13

Ethan Nwaneri (England) 13

Timo Werner (Germany) 13