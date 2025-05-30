2025 Under-17 EURO top scorer: Inacio finishes out in front

Samuele Inacio of Italy finished the 2025 UEFA European Under-17 Championship as top scorer thanks to his five goals at the finals.

The Borussia Dortmund forward kicked off by registering against Czechia and England before his double inspired a 2-1 comeback victory against Belgium. He then struck against Portugal in the semi-finals, pouncing on the rebound after his penalty had been saved, but although he then converted his spot kick in the shoot-out, his team were eliminated.

Under-17 EURO highlights: Italy 4-2 England

Inacio finished one goal clear of France's Djylian Nguessan, who was unable to add to his tally of four in the final but ended the campaign as the overall top scorer (qualifiers included) with nine efforts. England's Alejandro Rodriguez matched Nguessan finals tally with at least one goal in each of his three appearances.

Under-17 EURO semi-final highlights: France 3-2 Belgium

With a total of 54 goals in 15 games, the 2025 edition established a new record for an eight-team final, surpassing the figure of 52 set in 2004 when there was an extra match because of the third-place game.

Under-17 EURO highlights: Belgium 1-2 Italy

2024 U17 EURO final tournament top scorers



Samuele Inacio (Italy) 5

Djylian Nguessan (France) 4

Alejandro Rodriguez (England) 4

Tomás Soares (Portugal) 3

Anísio Cabral (Portugal) 2

Ali Camara (Belgium) 2

Noah Fernandez (Belgium) 2

Under-17 EURO highlights: England 1-1 Belgium

2024/25 U17 EURO season (including qualifiers) top scorers



Djylian Nguessan (France) 9



Anísio Cabral (Portugal) 7

Lennart Karl (Germany) 7

Thomas Campaniello (Italy) 7

Alexander Staff (Germany) 7

Alejandro Rodriguez (England) 7

Bruno Katz (Finland) 6

Tomás Soares (Portugal) 6

Under-17 EURO highlights: Germany 0-3 France

U17 EURO final tournament top scorers



2024: Rodrigo Mora (Portugal) 5

2023: Paris Brunner (Germany), Marc Guiu (Spain), Robert Ramsak (Germany), Lamine Yamal (Spain) 4

2022: Jovan Milošević (Serbia) 5

2020 & 2021: no tournament

2019: Adil Aouchiche (France) 9

2018: Edoardo Vergani (Italy), Yorbe Vertessen (Belgium) 4

2017: Amine Gouiri (France) 8

2016: José Gomes (Portugal) 7

2015: Odsonne Edouard (France) 8

2014: Jari Schuurman (Netherlands), Dominic Solanke (England) 4

2013: Elio Capradossi (Italy), Robin Kamber (Switzerland), Mario Pugliese (Italy), Martin Slaninka (Slovakia) 2

2012: Max Meyer (Germany) 3

2011: Kyle Ebecilio (Nethelands), Hallam Hope (England), Tonny Trindade de Vilhena (Netherlands), Samed Yesil (Germany) 3

2010: Paco Alcácer (Spain) 6

2009: Luc Castaignos (Netherlands), Lennart Thy (Germany) 3

2008: Yannis Tafer (France) 4

2007: Toni Kroos (Germany), Victor Moses (England) 3

2006: Manuel Fischer (Germany), Bojan Krkić (Spain), Tomáš Necid (Czechia) 5

2005: Tevfik Köse (Turkey) 6

2004: Hatem Ben Arfa (France), Bruno Gama (Portugal), Shane Paul (England), Marc Pedraza (Spain) 3

2003: David Rodríguez (Spain) 6

2002: Jonathan Soriano (Spain) 7

Watch Ondřej Penxa's superb U17 EURO goal for Czechia against Ukraine

U17 EURO season top scorers including qualifying

2023/24: Francesco Camarda (Italy), Mikey Moore (England) 8

2022/23: Paris Brunner (Germany) 11

2021/22: Dzenan Pejcinovic (Germany) 12

2020/21: season cancelled

2019/20 qualifying round only: Matthis Abline (France), Szymon Włodarczyk (Poland) 5

2018/19: Adil Aouchiche (France) 12

2017/18: Daishawn Redan (Netherlands) 10

2016/17: Jann-Fiete Arp (Germany), Amine Gouiri (France), Abel Ruiz (Spain) 10

2015/16: José Gomes (Portugal) 12

2014/15: Odsonne Edouard (France) 13

2013/14: Adam Armstrong (England), Dominic Solanke (England) 9

2012/13: Timo Werner (Germany) 13

2011/12: Gergely Bobál (Hungary) 8

2010/11: Samed Yesil (Germany) 11

2009/10: Paco Alcácer (Spain) 14

2008/09: Muhammet Demir (Türkiye) 7

2007/08: Danijel Aleksić (Serbia), Geoffrey Castillion (Netherlands) 9

2006/07: Toni Kroos (Germany), Vitali Rushnitski (Belarus), Kolbein Sigthórsson (Iceland) 7

2005/06: Manuel Fischer (Germany) 13

2004/05: Nikola Kalinić (Croatia) 11

2003/04: Fausto Lourenço (Portugal) 8

2002/03: David Rodríguez (Spain) 9

2001/02: Collins John (Netherlands), Simon Vukčević (Yugoslavia) 8

2019/20 elite round & final tournament and whole 2020/21 season cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch Toni Kroos score an U17 stunner for Germany in 2007

All-time U17 EURO goals (final tournaments)



Adil Aouchiche (France) 9

Abel Ruiz (Spain) 8

Amine Gouiri (France) 8

Odsonne Edouard (France) 8

Jann-Fiete Arp (Germany) 7

José Gomes (Portugal) 7

Bojan Krkić (Spain) 7

David Rodríguez (Spain) 7

Jonathan Soriano (Spain) 7



All-time U17 EURO goals (including qualifying)



José Gomes (Portugal) 16

Abel Ruiz (Spain) 16

Paco Alcácer (Spain) 14

Adam Idah (Republic of Ireland) 14

Daishawn Redan (Netherlands) 14

Brian Brobbey (Netherlands) 13

Odsonne Edouard (France) 13

Manuel Fischer (Germany) 13

Ethan Nwaneri (England) 13

Timo Werner (Germany) 13