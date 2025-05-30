2025 Under-17 EURO final: Meet France and Portugal

France take on Portugal at Arena Kombëtare in Tirana on Sunday in the UEFA European Under-17 Championship final. We introduce the contenders.

U17 EURO knockout schedule Semi-finals: Thursday 29 May

France 3-2 Belgium (Elbasan)

Italy 2-2 Portugal (3-4p) (Tirana) Final: Sunday 1 June

France vs Portugal (20:30, Tirana) All kick-off times CET

Round 1: Group 11 winners (played in Cyprus)

W6-0 vs Gibraltar, W2-0 vs Cyprus, W1-0 vs Slovakia

Round 2: Group A3 winners (played in France)

W4-0 vs Finland, W4-1 vs Denmark, W5-1 vs Greece

Group stage: Group A winners

W3-0 vs Germany (Elbasan), D0-0 vs Portugal (Tirana), W4-0 vs Albania (Tirana)

Semi-finals: W3-2 vs Belgium (Elbasan)

Final tournament top scorer: Djylian Nguessan 4

Top scorer including qualifying: Djylian Nguessan 9

2023/24: Group stage

Previous U17 best: Winners x 3 (2004, 2015, 2022)

Final record: W5 L3

Past finals

2023: L0-0aet, 4-5pens vs Germany

2022: W2-1 vs Netherlands

2015: W4-1 vs Germany

2008: L0-4 vs Spain

2004: W2-1 vs Spain

2002: L0-0aet, 2-4pens vs Switzerland

Aim to equal the Netherlands' record of four titles in the post-2001/02 U17 EURO.

Under-17 EURO semi-final highlights: France 3-2 Belgium

Round 1: Group 5 winners (played in Portugal)

W10-0 vs Liechtenstein, W5-1 vs Finland, W4-2 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Round 2: Group A4 winners (played in Portugal)

W2-0 vs Hungary, W3-1 vs Netherlands, W3-1 vs Serbia

Group stage: Group A runners-up

W4-0 vs Albania (Tirana), D0-0 vs France (Tirana), W2-1 vs Germany (Tirana)

Semi-finals: W2-2 (4-3p) vs Italy (Tirana)

Final tournament top scorer: Tomás Soares 3

Top scorer including qualifying: Tomás Soares, Anísio Cabral 6

2023/24: Runners-up

Previous U17 best: Winners x 2 (2003, 2016)

Final record: W2 L1

Past Finals

2024: L0-3 vs Italy

2016: W1-1, 5-4pens vs Spain

2003: W2-1 vs Spain

Also won the old U16 EURO three times; only Spain, on nine, have more combined titles that Portugal's six.

Under-17 EURO semi-final highlights: Italy 2-2 Portugal (3-4 on pens)