2025 Under-17 EURO final: Meet France and Portugal
Friday, May 30, 2025
Article summary
France face Portugal on Sunday in Tirana for the title. We introduce the contenders.
Article top media content
Article body
France take on Portugal at Arena Kombëtare in Tirana on Sunday in the UEFA European Under-17 Championship final. We introduce the contenders.
U17 EURO knockout schedule
Semi-finals: Thursday 29 May
France 3-2 Belgium (Elbasan)
Italy 2-2 Portugal (3-4p) (Tirana)
Final: Sunday 1 June
France vs Portugal (20:30, Tirana)
All kick-off times CET
France
Round 1: Group 11 winners (played in Cyprus)
W6-0 vs Gibraltar, W2-0 vs Cyprus, W1-0 vs Slovakia
Round 2: Group A3 winners (played in France)
W4-0 vs Finland, W4-1 vs Denmark, W5-1 vs Greece
Group stage: Group A winners
W3-0 vs Germany (Elbasan), D0-0 vs Portugal (Tirana), W4-0 vs Albania (Tirana)
Semi-finals: W3-2 vs Belgium (Elbasan)
Final tournament top scorer: Djylian Nguessan 4
Top scorer including qualifying: Djylian Nguessan 9
2023/24: Group stage
Previous U17 best: Winners x 3 (2004, 2015, 2022)
Final record: W5 L3
Past finals
2023: L0-0aet, 4-5pens vs Germany
2022: W2-1 vs Netherlands
2015: W4-1 vs Germany
2008: L0-4 vs Spain
2004: W2-1 vs Spain
2002: L0-0aet, 2-4pens vs Switzerland
- Aim to equal the Netherlands' record of four titles in the post-2001/02 U17 EURO.
Portugal
Round 1: Group 5 winners (played in Portugal)
W10-0 vs Liechtenstein, W5-1 vs Finland, W4-2 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Round 2: Group A4 winners (played in Portugal)
W2-0 vs Hungary, W3-1 vs Netherlands, W3-1 vs Serbia
Group stage: Group A runners-up
W4-0 vs Albania (Tirana), D0-0 vs France (Tirana), W2-1 vs Germany (Tirana)
Semi-finals: W2-2 (4-3p) vs Italy (Tirana)
Final tournament top scorer: Tomás Soares 3
Top scorer including qualifying: Tomás Soares, Anísio Cabral 6
2023/24: Runners-up
Previous U17 best: Winners x 2 (2003, 2016)
Final record: W2 L1
Past Finals
2024: L0-3 vs Italy
2016: W1-1, 5-4pens vs Spain
2003: W2-1 vs Spain
- Also won the old U16 EURO three times; only Spain, on nine, have more combined titles that Portugal's six.
2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup
The FIFA U-17 World Cup is changing from 2025 to become an annual 48-team tournament, for which round 2 League A acted as Europe's qualifying tournament. UEFA has an allocation of 11 places, which have gone to the seven group winners (who also went to the EURO final tournament) and four best runners-up.
Qatar has been announced as host nation for the first five annual U-17 World Cups between 2025 and 2029, with this year's edition running from 3 to 27 November. Germany are the reigning champions from 2023, while the Republic of Ireland will make their debut.
Europe's contenders at 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup
Austria*, Belgium, Croatia*, Czechia, England, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Republic of Ireland*, Switzerland*
*Four best runners-up in round 2 League A