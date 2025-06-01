Portugal win 2025 U17 EURO: At a glance

Portugal won the 2025 UEFA European Under-17 Championship and their third title in the competition thanks to a stylish 3-0 defeat of France in Tirana.

Having suffered a loss to Italy in the 2024 showpiece, Portugal ended a nine-year wait for the trophy with a comfortable victory this time around, Anísio Cabral providing a goal and assist and both Duarte Cunha and Gil Neves also scoring.

Italy's Samuele Inacio finished as the five-goal top scorer as the tournament once again reverted to an eight-team finals, after 16 sides had been involved between 2015 and 2024. This year's reboot included a new-look qualifying format and leads to an annual 48-team FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Summary Champions: ﻿Portugal

Runners-up: ﻿France

Semi-finalists: Belgium, Italy Player of the Tournament: Rafael Quintas (Portugal)

Top scorer: Samuele Inacio (Italy)

Top scorers

Final tournament



5 Samuele Inacio (Italy)

4 Djylian Nguessan (France)

4 Alejandro Rodriguez (England)

3 Tomás Soares (Portugal)

Season (including qualifiers)

9 Djylian Nguessan (France)



7 Lennart Karl (Germany)

7 Thomas Campaniello (Italy)

7 Alexander Staff (Germany)

7 Alejandro Rodriguez (England)

7 Anísio Cabral (Portugal)



6 Bruno Katz (Finland)

6 Tomás Soares (Portugal)

The total of 54 goals in 15 games at the finals beat the previous record for an eight-team edition of 52, set in 2004, when there was an extra match because of a third-place game.

France became the third nation to reach the semi-finals ten times since 2002, after the Netherlands and Spain (both 11).

Champions Portugal also won the old U16 EURO four times; only Spain, on nine, have more combined titles that Portugal's seven.

Italy's Thomas Campaniello was the only player to return from the 2024 finals, having played four games in his country's triumph. His coach, Massimiliano Favo, was also the only returning boss from that edition.

Had there been one more goal in the final, the tournament would have established the highest goals-per-game ratio of any edition, including the old U16 finals era. The current record is held by U17 EURO 2002 and U16 EURO 2000, both of which produced 116 goals in 32 games – an average of 3.63.

Hosts Albania became the 44th current UEFA member to make their U17 finals debut and staged their nation's first UEFA national-team final tournament.

This was the first eight-team final tournament under a new format which also involved a revamp of qualifying.

Under-17 EURO semi-final highlights: Italy 2-2 Portugal (3-4 on pens)

All the results

KNOCKOUT PHASE

Final

Sunday 1 June

France 0-3 Portugal (Tirana)

Semi-finals

Thursday 29 May

SF1: France 3-2 Belgium

SF2: Italy 2-2 Portugal (Portugal win 4-3 on penalties)

Under-17 EURO semi-final highlights: France 3-2 Belgium

Group stage

Matchday 3

Sunday 25 May

Group A

France 4-0 Albania (Elbasan)

Portugal 2-1 Germany (Tirana)

Monday 26 May

Group B

Belgium 1-2 Italy (Durrës)

Czechia 2-4 England (Rrogozhinë) ﻿

Under-17 EURO highlights: Portugal 2-1 Germany

Matchday 2

Thursday 22 May

Group A

Albania 0-4 Germany (Elbasan)

France 0-0 Portugal (Tirana)

Friday 23 May

Group B

Belgium 3-1 Czechia (Durrës)

Italy 4-2 England (Rrogozhinë)﻿

Under-17 EURO highlights: Italy 4-2 England

Matchday 1

Monday 19 May

Group A

Albania 0-4 Portugal (Tirana)

Germany 0-3 France (Elbasan)

Tuesday 20 May

Group B

England 1-1 Belgium (Rrogozhinë)

Italy 2-1 Czechia (Durrës)

Roll of honour

Under-17



2025: Portugal (hosts: Albania)

2024: Italy (Cyprus)

2023: Germany (Hungary)

2022: France (Israel)

2019: Netherlands (Republic of Ireland)

2018: Netherlands (England)

2017: Spain (Croatia)

2016: Portugal (Azerbaijan)

2015: France (Bulgaria)

2014: England (Malta)

2013: Russia (Slovakia)

2012: Netherlands (Slovenia)

2011: Netherlands (Serbia)

2010: England (Liechtenstein)

2009: Germany (Germany)

2008: Spain (Türkiye)

2007: Spain (Belgium)

2006: Russia (Luxembourg)

2005: Türkiye (Italy)

2004: France (France)

2003: Portugal (Portugal)

2002: Switzerland (Denmark)



Under-16



2001: Spain (hosts: England)

2000: Portugal (Israel)

1999: Spain (Czechia)

1998: Republic of Ireland (Scotland)

1997: Spain (Germany)

1996: Portugal (Austria)

1995: Portugal (Belgium)

1994: Türkiye (Republic of Ireland)

1993: Poland (Türkiye)

1992: Germany (Cyprus)

1991: Spain (Switzerland)

1990: Czechoslovakia (East Germany)

1989: Portugal (Denmark)

1988: Spain (Spain)

1987: not awarded (France) – Italy disqualified for fielding ineligible player

1986: Spain (Greece)

1985: Soviet Union (Hungary)

1984: West Germany (West Germany)

1982: Italy (Italy)



Titles (U17 only)



Netherlands 4

France 3

Portugal 3

Spain 3

England 2

Germany 2

Russia 2

Italy 1

Switzerland 1

Türkiye 1

Titles (U17 & U16)



Spain 9

Portugal 7

Germany 4 (inc. West Germany)

Netherlands 4

France 3

Russia 3 (inc. Soviet Union)

England 2

Italy 2

Türkiye 2

Czechoslovakia 1

Poland 1

Republic of Ireland 1

Switzerland 1

Final appearances (U17 only)



Netherlands 8

France 7

Spain 7

Germany 5

England 4

Portugal 4

Italy 4

Russia 2

Czechia 1

Switzerland 1

Türkiye 1

Final appearances (U17 & U16)



Spain 15

France 9

Germany 9 (inc. West Germany)

Portugal 9

Italy 8

Netherlands 8

Russia 5 (inc. Soviet Union)

England 4

Czechia 3 (inc. Czechoslovakia)

Poland 2

Türkiye 2

Austria 1

Denmark 1

East Germany 1

Greece 1

Republic of Ireland 1

Switzerland 1

Yugoslavia 1

Semi-final appearances (U17 only)



Netherlands 11

Spain 11

France 10

England 9

Germany 8

Italy 7

Portugal 7

Belgium 4

Türkiye 4

Russia 3

Denmark 2

Poland 2

Serbia 2

Switzerland 2

Austria 1

Croatia 1

Czechia 1

Georgia 1

Scotland 1

Slovakia 1

Sweden 1



Semi-final appearances (U17 & U16)



Spain 22

France 17

Germany 16 (inc. West Germany)

Portugal 15

Italy 12

England 11

Netherlands 11

Russia 7 (inc. Soviet Union)

Türkiye 6

Czechia 5 (inc. Czechoslovakia)

Poland 5

Serbia 5 (inc. Yugoslavia)

Belgium 4

East Germany 4

Greece 4

Austria 3

Denmark 3

Switzerland 3

Croatia 2

Finland 1

Georgia 1

Israel 1

Republic of Ireland 1

Scotland 1

Slovakia 1

Sweden 1

Ukraine 1

U17 final tournament appearances

17 England

16 France, Spain

15 Germany, Netherlands

13 Italy

12 Portugal

10 Serbia (inc. Serbia and Montenegro)

9 Belgium, Switzerland

8 Czechia, Türkiye

7 Austria, Denmark, Scotland, Ukraine

6 Croatia, Hungary, Republic of Ireland, Sweden

5 Poland

4 Israel, Russia, Slovenia

3 Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Iceland

2 Bulgaria, Georgia, Luxembourg, Norway, Slovakia, Wales

1 Albania, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Cyprus, Faroe Islands, Finland, Malta, Moldova, Northern Ireland, Romania

Bold type includes 2025 final tournament. Italy figures do not include 1987. No tournaments were held in 1983, 2020 and 2021.