Portugal win 2025 U17 EURO: At a glance
Sunday, June 1, 2025
Article summary
Portugal won the UEFA European Under-17 Championship for a third time with an accomplished 3-0 defeat of France in Tirana.
Article top media content
Article body
Portugal won the 2025 UEFA European Under-17 Championship and their third title in the competition thanks to a stylish 3-0 defeat of France in Tirana.
Having suffered a loss to Italy in the 2024 showpiece, Portugal ended a nine-year wait for the trophy with a comfortable victory this time around, Anísio Cabral providing a goal and assist and both Duarte Cunha and Gil Neves also scoring.
Italy's Samuele Inacio finished as the five-goal top scorer as the tournament once again reverted to an eight-team finals, after 16 sides had been involved between 2015 and 2024. This year's reboot included a new-look qualifying format and leads to an annual 48-team FIFA U-17 World Cup.
Summary
Champions: Portugal
Runners-up: France
Semi-finalists: Belgium, Italy
Player of the Tournament: Rafael Quintas (Portugal)
Top scorer: Samuele Inacio (Italy)
Top scorers
Final tournament
5 Samuele Inacio (Italy)
4 Djylian Nguessan (France)
4 Alejandro Rodriguez (England)
3 Tomás Soares (Portugal)
Season (including qualifiers)
9 Djylian Nguessan (France)
7 Lennart Karl (Germany)
7 Thomas Campaniello (Italy)
7 Alexander Staff (Germany)
7 Alejandro Rodriguez (England)
7 Anísio Cabral (Portugal)
6 Bruno Katz (Finland)
6 Tomás Soares (Portugal)
Records
- The total of 54 goals in 15 games at the finals beat the previous record for an eight-team edition of 52, set in 2004, when there was an extra match because of a third-place game.
- France became the third nation to reach the semi-finals ten times since 2002, after the Netherlands and Spain (both 11).
- Champions Portugal also won the old U16 EURO four times; only Spain, on nine, have more combined titles that Portugal's seven.
- Italy's Thomas Campaniello was the only player to return from the 2024 finals, having played four games in his country's triumph. His coach, Massimiliano Favo, was also the only returning boss from that edition.
- Had there been one more goal in the final, the tournament would have established the highest goals-per-game ratio of any edition, including the old U16 finals era. The current record is held by U17 EURO 2002 and U16 EURO 2000, both of which produced 116 goals in 32 games – an average of 3.63.
- Hosts Albania became the 44th current UEFA member to make their U17 finals debut and staged their nation's first UEFA national-team final tournament.
- This was the first eight-team final tournament under a new format which also involved a revamp of qualifying.
All the results
KNOCKOUT PHASE
Final
Sunday 1 June
France 0-3 Portugal (Tirana)
Semi-finals
Thursday 29 May
SF1: France 3-2 Belgium
SF2: Italy 2-2 Portugal (Portugal win 4-3 on penalties)
Group stage
Matchday 3
Sunday 25 May
Group A
France 4-0 Albania (Elbasan)
Portugal 2-1 Germany (Tirana)
Monday 26 May
Group B
Belgium 1-2 Italy (Durrës)
Czechia 2-4 England (Rrogozhinë)
Matchday 2
Thursday 22 May
Group A
Albania 0-4 Germany (Elbasan)
France 0-0 Portugal (Tirana)
Friday 23 May
Group B
Belgium 3-1 Czechia (Durrës)
Italy 4-2 England (Rrogozhinë)
Matchday 1
Monday 19 May
Group A
Albania 0-4 Portugal (Tirana)
Germany 0-3 France (Elbasan)
Tuesday 20 May
Group B
England 1-1 Belgium (Rrogozhinë)
Italy 2-1 Czechia (Durrës)
Roll of honour
Under-17
2025: Portugal (hosts: Albania)
2024: Italy (Cyprus)
2023: Germany (Hungary)
2022: France (Israel)
2019: Netherlands (Republic of Ireland)
2018: Netherlands (England)
2017: Spain (Croatia)
2016: Portugal (Azerbaijan)
2015: France (Bulgaria)
2014: England (Malta)
2013: Russia (Slovakia)
2012: Netherlands (Slovenia)
2011: Netherlands (Serbia)
2010: England (Liechtenstein)
2009: Germany (Germany)
2008: Spain (Türkiye)
2007: Spain (Belgium)
2006: Russia (Luxembourg)
2005: Türkiye (Italy)
2004: France (France)
2003: Portugal (Portugal)
2002: Switzerland (Denmark)
Under-16
2001: Spain (hosts: England)
2000: Portugal (Israel)
1999: Spain (Czechia)
1998: Republic of Ireland (Scotland)
1997: Spain (Germany)
1996: Portugal (Austria)
1995: Portugal (Belgium)
1994: Türkiye (Republic of Ireland)
1993: Poland (Türkiye)
1992: Germany (Cyprus)
1991: Spain (Switzerland)
1990: Czechoslovakia (East Germany)
1989: Portugal (Denmark)
1988: Spain (Spain)
1987: not awarded (France) – Italy disqualified for fielding ineligible player
1986: Spain (Greece)
1985: Soviet Union (Hungary)
1984: West Germany (West Germany)
1982: Italy (Italy)
Titles (U17 only)
Netherlands 4
France 3
Portugal 3
Spain 3
England 2
Germany 2
Russia 2
Italy 1
Switzerland 1
Türkiye 1
Titles (U17 & U16)
Spain 9
Portugal 7
Germany 4 (inc. West Germany)
Netherlands 4
France 3
Russia 3 (inc. Soviet Union)
England 2
Italy 2
Türkiye 2
Czechoslovakia 1
Poland 1
Republic of Ireland 1
Switzerland 1
Final appearances (U17 only)
Netherlands 8
France 7
Spain 7
Germany 5
England 4
Portugal 4
Italy 4
Russia 2
Czechia 1
Switzerland 1
Türkiye 1
Final appearances (U17 & U16)
Spain 15
France 9
Germany 9 (inc. West Germany)
Portugal 9
Italy 8
Netherlands 8
Russia 5 (inc. Soviet Union)
England 4
Czechia 3 (inc. Czechoslovakia)
Poland 2
Türkiye 2
Austria 1
Denmark 1
East Germany 1
Greece 1
Republic of Ireland 1
Switzerland 1
Yugoslavia 1
Semi-final appearances (U17 only)
Netherlands 11
Spain 11
France 10
England 9
Germany 8
Italy 7
Portugal 7
Belgium 4
Türkiye 4
Russia 3
Denmark 2
Poland 2
Serbia 2
Switzerland 2
Austria 1
Croatia 1
Czechia 1
Georgia 1
Scotland 1
Slovakia 1
Sweden 1
Semi-final appearances (U17 & U16)
Spain 22
France 17
Germany 16 (inc. West Germany)
Portugal 15
Italy 12
England 11
Netherlands 11
Russia 7 (inc. Soviet Union)
Türkiye 6
Czechia 5 (inc. Czechoslovakia)
Poland 5
Serbia 5 (inc. Yugoslavia)
Belgium 4
East Germany 4
Greece 4
Austria 3
Denmark 3
Switzerland 3
Croatia 2
Finland 1
Georgia 1
Israel 1
Republic of Ireland 1
Scotland 1
Slovakia 1
Sweden 1
Ukraine 1
U17 final tournament appearances
17 England
16 France, Spain
15 Germany, Netherlands
13 Italy
12 Portugal
10 Serbia (inc. Serbia and Montenegro)
9 Belgium, Switzerland
8 Czechia, Türkiye
7 Austria, Denmark, Scotland, Ukraine
6 Croatia, Hungary, Republic of Ireland, Sweden
5 Poland
4 Israel, Russia, Slovenia
3 Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Iceland
2 Bulgaria, Georgia, Luxembourg, Norway, Slovakia, Wales
1 Albania, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Cyprus, Faroe Islands, Finland, Malta, Moldova, Northern Ireland, Romania
Bold type includes 2025 final tournament. Italy figures do not include 1987. No tournaments were held in 1983, 2020 and 2021.
2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup
The FIFA U-17 World Cup is changing from 2025 to become an annual 48-team tournament, for which round 2 League A acted as Europe's qualifying tournament. UEFA has an allocation of 11 places, which have gone to the seven group winners (who also went to the EURO final tournament) and four best runners-up.
Qatar has been announced as host nation for the first five annual U-17 World Cups between 2025 and 2029, with this year's edition running from 3 to 27 November. Germany are the reigning champions from 2023, while the Republic of Ireland will make their debut.
Europe's contenders at 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup
Austria*, Belgium, Croatia*, Czechia, England, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Republic of Ireland*, Switzerland*
*Four best runners-up in round 2 League A