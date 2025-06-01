Rafael Quintas named 2025 UEFA European Under-17 Championship Player of the Tournament
Sunday, June 1, 2025
The Portugal captain was a crucial presence in and out of possession for the champions.
UEFA's Technical Observer Group has selected Portugal's Rafael Quintas as the 2025 UEFA European Under-17 Championship Player of the Tournament.
The Benfica midfielder scored the first goal of the tournament to put his side on their way to a 4-0 win against hosts Albania and was a hugely important presence in and out of possession during their five matches, shielding Portugal's defence and driving play forward with a steely determination befitting the captaincy.
An admirer of two of Paris Saint-Germain's recent UEFA Champions League winners, João Neves and Vitinha, Rafael Quintas demonstrated the influence those compatriots have had on his development while playing all but 27 minutes of a campaign he said was based on humility and belief.
"It's great to have this Player of the Tournament title, but without all these guys – players and staff – I wouldn't have won this award. We managed to have the ball and score goals, and now it's time to celebrate. I dedicate it to my family and friends. It's a dream of mine and my grandfather's, who is excited and proud."