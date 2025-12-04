Lithuania and Moldova to host U17 EURO

Lithuania will host the UEFA European Under-17 Championship final tournament of 2028 while the 2029 edition has been awarded to Moldova at the UEFA Executive Committee meeting on 3 December 2025 in Nyon.

The Lithuanian Football Federation will be staging the U17 EURO for the first time but in recent years have welcomed the other UEFA national team youth tournaments in U19 EURO (2013), WU17 EURO (2018) and WU19 EURO (2024). The Football Association of Moldova will welcome their second UEFA final tournament, having recently staged the 2025 UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO.

Future U17 EURO final tournament hosts

2026: Estonia

2027: Latvia

2028: Lithuania

2029: Moldova