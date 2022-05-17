UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Catch all the goals as the 2016 champions sent out an early statement of their intent.
    - 01:58

    Highlights: Scotland 1-5 Portugal

  • Watch how Spain took the early lead in Group C with victory over Turkey.

    - 01:29

    Highlights: Turkey 0-2 Spain

  • Catch all the action as first-half goals earned Sweden victory in their Group D opener.

    - 02:17

    Highlights: Denmark 1-2 Sweden

  • See how Serbia and Belgium shared the spoils as Group C got under way.

    - 02:05

    Highlights: Serbia 1-1 Belgium

  • Germany's Paul Wanner scored this superb individual goal in his side's opening group game against Italy.

    - 00:37

    Watch mesmerising feet for Germany goal

  • See how France got their Under-17 campaign off to a flyer.

    - 02:02

    Highlights: France 6-1 Poland

  • Watch the best of the action from a thrilling Group A opener.

    - 02:16

    Highlights: Italy 2-3 Germany

  • See all the highlights as the Dutch got their bid for Under-17 glory under way in Group B.

    - 02:40

    Highlights: Bulgaria 1-3 Netherlands

  • Watch the best of the action as the hosts got their campaign underway.

    - 02:32

    Highlights: Israel 3-0 Luxembourg

  • See the best goals of the tournament in the Republic of Ireland, as chosen by UEFA's expert panel of technical observers.

    - 02:01

    Watch the top five goals of 2019 U17 EURO

  • Watch all the goals from Tallaght Stadium as the Netherlands defeated Italy to win the Under-17 EURO title.

    - 01:00

    Final highlights: Netherlands 4-2 Italy

  • Watch all the action as Italy came from behind to overcome France and reach the Under 17 Final.

    - 00:38

    Semi-final highlights: France 1-2 Italy

  • Watch how a late Taabouni goal for the Netherlands put the Dutch in to the Under 17 Final.

    - 00:37

    Semi-final highlights: Netherlands 1-0 Spain

  • See Toni Kroos score a super goal for Germany in the 2007 U17 EURO against Ukraine

    - 00:24

    Watch a Kroos U17 stunner in 2007

  • As Iker Casillas retires we go back to 1997 and how he won Spain the U16 title: his first of many.

    - 01:45

    Watch: Iker Casillas saves winning penalty in 1997 final

  • Great live, on-demand and classic video coverage from across UEFA's competitions

    - 00:31

    Always football. Always on.

  • Watch all the action from the last quarter-final as Hungary took on Spain at Belfield Bowl, Dublin.

    - 00:35

    Highlights: Hungary 1-1 Spain (Spain win 5-4 on penalties)

  • Catch all the action from the last-eight encounter at Carlisle Grounds.

    - 00:35

    Quarter-final highlights: Belgium 0-3 Netherlands

  • Watch all the action as France made it into the last four at the Tallaght Stadium, Dublin.

    - 00:51

    Quarter-final highlights: France 6-1 Czech Republic

  • Watch the best of the action from the Group D game at UCD Bowl in Dublin.

    - 01:00

    Group stage highlights: Italy 4–1 Spain

