Germany back in contention with Bulgaria win
Thursday 6 July 2017
Germany 3-0 Bulgaria
Germany revived their Group B hopes with an emphatic defeat of ten-man Bulgaria.
- Dominik Franke and Sidney Friede set up Etienne Amenyido for early opener (10)
- Andrea Hristov fouls Amenyido and is sent off; Gökhan Gül makes it 2-0 from resulting penalty (19)
- Friede adds third from spot after Vasil Dobrev impedes Amenyido (54)
- Final Group B games: Netherlands v Bulgaria, England v Germany (Sunday)