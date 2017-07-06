Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

- 2016/17

Tengiz Burjanadze Stadioni - Gori
Group stage – final tournament - Group B
Germany
3-0 -
Bulgaria
      Highlights Highlights available from midnight where you are
      #GERBUL

      Germany back in contention with Bulgaria win

      Thursday 6 July 2017

      Germany 3-0 Bulgaria
      Germany revived their Group B hopes with an emphatic defeat of ten-man Bulgaria.

      2017 U19 highlights: Germany 3-0 Bulgaria
      • Germany back into contention in Group B with comfortable defeat of Bulgaria
      • Dominik Franke and Sidney Friede set up Etienne Amenyido for early opener (10)
      • Andrea Hristov fouls Amenyido and is sent off; Gökhan Gül makes it 2-0 from resulting penalty (19)
      • Friede adds third from spot after Vasil Dobrev impedes Amenyido (54)
      • Final Group B games: Netherlands v Bulgaria, England v Germany (Sunday)
      © 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 10 July 2017

