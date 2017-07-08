Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

- 2016/17

Mikheil Meskhi Stadioni - Tbilisi
Group stage – final tournament - Group A
Czech Republic
2-0 -
Georgia
      #CZEGEO

      Clinical Czech Republic through at Georgia's expense

      Saturday 8 July 2017

      Czech Republic 2-0 Georgia
      Captain Ondřej Šašinka and Libor Holík both scored from corners as the Czechs denied the hosts to claim second place in Group A.

      The Czech Republic are into the last four
      The Czech Republic are into the last four ©Sportsfile
      • Czech Republic beat hosts Georgia to claim second place in Group A
      • Michal Sadílek corner headed in by Czech captain Ondřej Šašinka (45+1)
      • Libor Holík volleys in another Sadílek corner to double lead (70)
      • Czech Republic play Group B winners in Wednesday's semi-finals; Georgia finish third
      • Czechs' fifth Under-19 semi-final overall and first since 2011
