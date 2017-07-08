Clinical Czech Republic through at Georgia's expense
Saturday 8 July 2017
Czech Republic 2-0 Georgia
Captain Ondřej Šašinka and Libor Holík both scored from corners as the Czechs denied the hosts to claim second place in Group A.
- Czech Republic beat hosts Georgia to claim second place in Group A
- Michal Sadílek corner headed in by Czech captain Ondřej Šašinka (45+1)
- Libor Holík volleys in another Sadílek corner to double lead (70)
- Czech Republic play Group B winners in Wednesday's semi-finals; Georgia finish third
- Czechs' fifth Under-19 semi-final overall and first since 2011