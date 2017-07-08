Portugal deny Sweden consolation win
Saturday 8 July 2017
Portugal 2-2 Sweden
Group A winners Portugal come from 2-0 down to draw with eliminated Sweden thanks to a late João Filipe penalty.
- Group A winners Portugal recover from two down to draw with eliminated Sweden
- Viktor Gyökeres chests down and smashes in third goal of finals to give Sweden advantage
- Jesper Karlsson comes off bench and immediately gets on the end of Viktor Johansson's clearance to make it 2-0
- Rafael Leão pulls one back, turning in Bruno Paz's low cross
- Substitute João Filipe levels from the spot after foul on Madi Queta
- Portugal play Group B runners-up in semi-finals on Wednesday; Sweden fourth despite first point