- 2016/17

Tengiz Burjanadze Stadioni - Gori
Group stage – final tournament - Group A
Portugal
2-2 -
Sweden
      Highlights available from midnight where you are
      #PORSWE

      Portugal deny Sweden consolation win

      Saturday 8 July 2017

      Portugal 2-2 Sweden
      Group A winners Portugal come from 2-0 down to draw with eliminated Sweden thanks to a late João Filipe penalty.

      2017 U19 highlights: Portugal 2-2 Sweden
      2017 U19 highlights: Portugal 2-2 Sweden
      • Group A winners Portugal recover from two down to draw with eliminated Sweden
      • Viktor Gyökeres chests down and smashes in third goal of finals to give Sweden advantage
      • Jesper Karlsson comes off bench and immediately gets on the end of Viktor Johansson's clearance to make it 2-0
      • Rafael Leão pulls one back, turning in Bruno Paz's low cross
      • Substitute João Filipe levels from the spot after foul on Madi Queta
      • Portugal play Group B runners-up in semi-finals on Wednesday; Sweden fourth despite first point
