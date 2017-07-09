Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

- 2016/17

Tengiz Burjanadze Stadioni - Gori
Group stage – final tournament - Group B
Netherlands
1-1 -
Bulgaria
      #NEDBUL

      Netherlands clinch semi spot with Bulgaria draw

      Sunday 9 July 2017

      Netherlands 1-1 Bulgaria
      The Netherlands will face Portugal in the last four after finishing Group B runners-up, despite Bugaria claiming a first ever Under-19 EURO goal and point.

      The Netherlands can begin their semi-final preparations
      The Netherlands can begin their semi-final preparations ©Sportsfile
      • Netherlands seal semi-final berth despite a 1-1 draw with Bulgaria
      • Rodney Kongolo puts Dutch ahead after solo run on 50 minutes
      • Georgi Rusev heads in rapid equaliser for Bulgaria's first ever Under-19 EURO goal
      • The Dutch will face Group A winners Portugal in the last four on Wednesday
      • Bulgaria finish fourth but claim first U19 EURO point after eight consecutive losses
      © 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Sunday 9 July 2017

      Related Items

      Germany back in contention with Bulgaria win
      06/07/2017

      LiveGermany back in contention with Bulgaria win

      Germany 3-0 BulgariaGermany revived their Group B hopes with an emphatic defeat of ten-man Bulgaria.
      Brereton snatches late England win
      06/07/2017

      LiveBrereton snatches late England win

      England's Ben Brereton came off the bench to score the only goal against the Netherlands in Tbilisi and make it two wins from two in Group B for Keith Downing's team.
      Piroe hat-trick helps Dutch down Germany
      03/07/2017

      LivePiroe hat-trick helps Dutch down Germany

      Striker Joël Piroe scored a fine hat-trick in the second half as the Netherlands recovered from Aymen Barkok's opener to defeat Germany 4-1 in Tbilisi in Group B.
      Quickfire England too fast for Bulgaria
      03/07/2017

      LiveQuickfire England too fast for Bulgaria

      Mason Mount smashed England in front inside 60 seconds and Ryan Sessegnon added another early in the second half as Bulgaria were beaten in the first Group B game.
      Netherlands 1-1 Bulgaria: as it happened
      09/07/2017

      LiveNetherlands 1-1 Bulgaria: as it happened

      Look back at all the action as the Netherlands finished runners-up in Group B after two goals in the space of six second-half minutes against bottom side Bulgaria.
      Germany back in contention with Bulgaria win
      06/07/2017

      LiveGermany back in contention with Bulgaria win

      Germany 3-0 BulgariaGermany revived their Group B hopes with an emphatic defeat of ten-man Bulgaria.
      Top