Netherlands clinch semi spot with Bulgaria draw
Sunday 9 July 2017
Netherlands 1-1 Bulgaria
The Netherlands will face Portugal in the last four after finishing Group B runners-up, despite Bugaria claiming a first ever Under-19 EURO goal and point.
- Netherlands seal semi-final berth despite a 1-1 draw with Bulgaria
- Rodney Kongolo puts Dutch ahead after solo run on 50 minutes
- Georgi Rusev heads in rapid equaliser for Bulgaria's first ever Under-19 EURO goal
- The Dutch will face Group A winners Portugal in the last four on Wednesday
- Bulgaria finish fourth but claim first U19 EURO point after eight consecutive losses