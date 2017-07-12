Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

- 2016/17

Mikheil Meskhi Stadioni - Tbilisi
Semi-finals
England
1-0 -
Czech Republic
      Highlights Highlights available from midnight where you are
      #ENGCZE

      Last-gasp Nmecha sends England into final

      Wednesday 12 July 2017

      England 1-0 Czech Republic
      With extra time looming, substitute Lukas Nmecha turned in Marcus Edwards' cross to take England into a third Under-19 final and break Czech hearts in Tbilisi.

      U19 highlights: Watch last-gasp England winner
      U19 highlights: Watch last-gasp England winner
      • England beat Czechs in final minute of stoppage time
      • Lukas Nmecha turns in cross from fellow substitute Marcus Edwards (90+3)
      • Jay DaSilva hits post for England in tight first half
      • England have never won Under-19 title; lost finals in 2005 and 2009
      • Keith Downing's side play Portugal in Saturday's decider
      As it happened: England 1-0 Czech Republic
      12/07/2017

      LiveAs it happened: England 1-0 Czech Republic

      England have reached a first Under-19 final since 2009, inflicting another last-four defeat on the Czech Republic. Relive the action from the second semi-final.
      Portugal edge past Netherlands to reach final
      12/07/2017

      LivePortugal edge past Netherlands to reach final

      Portugal 1-0 NetherlandsMidfielder Gedson Fernandes scored the only goal of a tight first semi-final midway through the first half to take Portugal into the Under-19 final for the third time.
      Rampant England too hot for Germany
      09/07/2017

      LiveRampant England too hot for Germany

      England 4-1 GermanyBen Brereton and Ryan Sessegnon each scored twice as England won Group B to reach another semi-final, ending their opponents' hopes.
      Clinical Czech Republic through at Georgia's expense
      08/07/2017

      LiveClinical Czech Republic through at Georgia's expense

      Czech Republic 2-0 GeorgiaCaptain Ondřej Šašinka and Libor Holík both scored from corners as the Czechs denied the hosts to claim second place in Group A.
      Brereton snatches late England win
      06/07/2017

      LiveBrereton snatches late England win

      England's Ben Brereton came off the bench to score the only goal against the Netherlands in Tbilisi and make it two wins from two in Group B for Keith Downing's team.
      Portugal put paid to Czechs to reach semis
      05/07/2017

      LivePortugal put paid to Czechs to reach semis

      For the second game in a row, Rui Pedro scored the decisive goal as Portugal defeated the Czech Republic 2-1 to become the first side to reach the 2017 semi-finals.
      Quickfire England too fast for Bulgaria
      03/07/2017

      LiveQuickfire England too fast for Bulgaria

      Mason Mount smashed England in front inside 60 seconds and Ryan Sessegnon added another early in the second half as Bulgaria were beaten in the first Group B game.
      Turyna double helps Czechs see off Sweden
      02/07/2017

      LiveTuryna double helps Czechs see off Sweden

      The Czech Republic had to hold off a determined late Sweden surge to win the opening game of the finals, Daniel Turyna's double either side of half-time securing a 2-1 win.
      Top