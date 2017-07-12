Last-gasp Nmecha sends England into final
Wednesday 12 July 2017
England 1-0 Czech Republic
With extra time looming, substitute Lukas Nmecha turned in Marcus Edwards' cross to take England into a third Under-19 final and break Czech hearts in Tbilisi.
- England beat Czechs in final minute of stoppage time
- Lukas Nmecha turns in cross from fellow substitute Marcus Edwards (90+3)
- Jay DaSilva hits post for England in tight first half
- England have never won Under-19 title; lost finals in 2005 and 2009
- Keith Downing's side play Portugal in Saturday's decider