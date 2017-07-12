Portugal edge past Netherlands to reach final
Wednesday 12 July 2017
Portugal 1-0 Netherlands
Midfielder Gedson Fernandes scored the only goal of a tight first semi-final midway through the first half to take Portugal into the Under-19 final for the third time.
- Portugal reach third Under-19 final with narrow win against Netherlands
- Gedson Fernandes' low shot escapes Justin Bijlow for only goal (24)
- Netherlands unable to find equaliser
- Portugal lost finals in 2003 and 2014 so are eager for first U19 title
- Hélio Sousa's side play England or Czech Republic in Saturday's final