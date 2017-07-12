Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

- 2016/17

David Petriashvili Stadium - Tbilisi
Semi-finals
Portugal
1-0 -
Netherlands
      Highlights Highlights available from midnight where you are
      #PORNED

      Portugal edge past Netherlands to reach final

      Wednesday 12 July 2017

      Portugal 1-0 Netherlands
      Midfielder Gedson Fernandes scored the only goal of a tight first semi-final midway through the first half to take Portugal into the Under-19 final for the third time.

      U19 highlights: See how Portugal made the final
      U19 highlights: See how Portugal made the final
      • Portugal reach third Under-19 final with narrow win against Netherlands
      • Gedson Fernandes' low shot escapes Justin Bijlow for only goal (24)
      • Netherlands unable to find equaliser
      • Portugal lost finals in 2003 and 2014 so are eager for first U19 title
      • Hélio Sousa's side play England or Czech Republic in Saturday's final
      As it happened: Portugal 1-0 Netherlands
      12/07/2017

      LiveAs it happened: Portugal 1-0 Netherlands

      Beaten semi-finalists in 2016, Portugal have reached a second final in four years by edging out the Netherlands in Tbilisi. Recap the best of the action.
      Netherlands clinch semi spot with Bulgaria draw
      09/07/2017

      LiveNetherlands clinch semi spot with Bulgaria draw

      Netherlands 1-1 BulgariaThe Netherlands will face Portugal in the last four after finishing Group B runners-up, despite Bugaria claiming a first ever Under-19 EURO goal and point.
      Portugal deny Sweden consolation win
      08/07/2017

      LivePortugal deny Sweden consolation win

      Portugal 2-2 SwedenGroup A winners Portugal come from 2-0 down to draw with eliminated Sweden thanks to a late João Filipe penalty.
      Brereton snatches late England win
      06/07/2017

      LiveBrereton snatches late England win

      England's Ben Brereton came off the bench to score the only goal against the Netherlands in Tbilisi and make it two wins from two in Group B for Keith Downing's team.
      Portugal put paid to Czechs to reach semis
      05/07/2017

      LivePortugal put paid to Czechs to reach semis

      For the second game in a row, Rui Pedro scored the decisive goal as Portugal defeated the Czech Republic 2-1 to become the first side to reach the 2017 semi-finals.
      Piroe hat-trick helps Dutch down Germany
      03/07/2017

      LivePiroe hat-trick helps Dutch down Germany

      Striker Joël Piroe scored a fine hat-trick in the second half as the Netherlands recovered from Aymen Barkok's opener to defeat Germany 4-1 in Tbilisi in Group B.
      Rui Pedro penalty proves enough for Portugal
      02/07/2017

      LiveRui Pedro penalty proves enough for Portugal

      Rui Pedro's second-half penalty was the only goal of the game as Portugal edged past hosts Georgia despite finishing with ten men after Gedson Fernandes' red card.
