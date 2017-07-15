Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

- 2016/17

Tengiz Burjanadze Stadioni - Gori
Final
Portugal
1-2 -
England
      England finally claim Under-19 crown

      Saturday 15 July 2017

      Portugal 1-2 England
      Lukas Nmecha's strike gave England a first U19 EURO title after Easah Suliman's opener had been cancelled out by Dujon Sterling's own goal.

      Highlights: See how England claimed U19 crown
      • Watch highlights from England's final victory in Gori
      • England win first U19 EURO title at Portugal's expense
      • Easah Suliman heads England in front after Mason Mount free-kick hits post (50)
      • Dujon Sterling own goal under pressure from Rafael Leão quickly levels final (56)
      • Mount gives Lukas Nmecha a tap-in to win trophy (68)
      • Unprecedented third final defeat for Portugal
