England finally claim Under-19 crown
Saturday 15 July 2017
Portugal 1-2 England
Lukas Nmecha's strike gave England a first U19 EURO title after Easah Suliman's opener had been cancelled out by Dujon Sterling's own goal.
- Watch highlights from England's final victory in Gori
- England win first U19 EURO title at Portugal's expense
- Easah Suliman heads England in front after Mason Mount free-kick hits post (50)
- Dujon Sterling own goal under pressure from Rafael Leão quickly levels final (56)
- Mount gives Lukas Nmecha a tap-in to win trophy (68)
- Unprecedented third final defeat for Portugal