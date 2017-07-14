Under-19 final preview: Portugal v England

Portugal and England aiming to win first Under-19 title

Finalists unbeaten in four games in Georgia; England won all four

Each won semi 1-0: Portugal beat Netherlands, England Czech Republic

Both teams lost two previous finals

Sell-out crowd expected at Gori Stadium

Possible line-ups

Portugal: Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Diogo Queirós, João Queirós, Abdu Conté; Rui Pires; Gedson Fernandes, Quina; Mosaque Dju, Rui Pedro, João Filipe.

England: Ramsdale; Sterling, Johnson, Suliman, DaSilva; Edun, Dozzell; Edwards, Mount, Sessegnon; Brereton.

Out: Chalobah (ankle)

Where to watch

Hélio Sousa, Portugal coach

We're where we wish to be but we know it'll be hard. We've played many times against England and it's always hard, at any level, but it's the chance to become champions of Europe and we'll do our best to win the game. England are a very strong team and I think it'll be a magnificent moment for everyone involved.

We are the two strongest teams in the tournament. It will be an open match, very even in every department, and we'll try to win – like we have done every game – knowing that it'll be very, very hard for us and hopefully we'll make it very, very hard for England to win too. We hope to be the winners in the end and that it'll be a great game for people to watch.

Keith Downing, England coach

We're delighted to be in the final. We have the utmost respect for how Portugal play; we always know it's going to be a tough match against them. They have exceptionally technically gifted players and we know their strengths will be a factor. But we're happy with the way we've progressed, the momentum we've built before and throughout the tournament, and we're happy that all the squad we brought out to Georgia have made a major contribution in getting us to the final.

It's going to be a full house and we're excited by that. Both teams have shown that they're very strong in their groups. We play very similar football. Hopefully it'll be a very good game to finish off a very successful tournament. We're hoping to put on a real show for the people of Gori – may the best team win.

Form guide in Georgia (most recent first)

Portugal WDWW

England WWWW

Did you know?

• This is the third Under-19 final for both teams. Portugal lost 2-0 to Italy in 2003 and went down 1-0 to Germany three years ago; England were beaten 3-1 by France in 2005 and succumbed 2-0 to hosts Ukraine four years later.

• Both sides were eliminated in last season's semi-finals, Portugal falling to eventual champions France and England going out to Italy. Portugal's squad in Georgia contains Diogo Costa and Diogo Dalot, who were involved a year ago; no England players remain from the 2016 finals party.

• This will be the countries' first competitive meeting at U19 level. They have played nine fixtures in the European U17 Championship, England winning four games with five draws; in the 2015/16 qualifying round they shared a 1-1 draw, with Trevoh Chalobah scoring for England and João Filipe replying for Portugal. Andre Dozzell was also in the England team for that match in October 2015; Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Diogo Queirós, Quina, Miguel Luis and substitute Rafael Leão featured for Portugal.