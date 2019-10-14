2020/21 U19 qualifying round draw

How the draw works

Draw procedure and seeding pots

Pot A: France, England, Italy, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Spain*, Germany, Ukraine*, Republic of Ireland, Norway, Turkey, Austria, Croatia

Pot B: Greece, Belgium, Sweden, Serbia*, Poland, Slovakia, Scotland, Israel, Bulgaria, Hungary, Denmark, Slovenia, Georgia

Pot C: Russia*, Finland, Switzerland, Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Cyprus, Wales, Latvia, Iceland, Azerbaijan, North Macedonia, Northern Ireland, Belarus, Armenia

Pot D: Montenegro, Kosovo*, Malta, Albania, Kazakhstan, Andorra, Luxembourg, Moldova, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Lithuania, Gibraltar*, San Marino

*Based on previous decisions of the UEFA Executive Committee and UEFA Emergency Panel, these teams cannot be drawn together: Spain and Gibraltar, Ukraine and Russia, Serbia and Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo

Who was involved?

• Hosts Romania qualify directly for the final tournament in summer 2021.



• Top seeds Portugal receive a bye to the elite round.



• The remaining 52 entrants start in the qualifying round where they will be split into 13 groups of four.



The draw

• There are four seeding pots in accordance with the coefficient rankings list, with the 13 countries with the highest ranking in Pot A, the next 13 in Pot B, and so on.



• Each group has one team from each pot, with hosts then appointed to stage the mini-tournaments in autumn 2020.

• The top two in each group and the third-placed team with the best record against the leading pair in their section join Portugal in the elite round in spring 2021, which will produce Romania's seven finals opponents.