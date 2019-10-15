U19 qualifying round latest
Tuesday 15 October 2019
See who is through after October's mini-tournaments; the remaining groups run from 13 to 19 November.
The 2019/20 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round runs from 8 October to 19 November, involving 52 of the 54 entrants on the road to Northern Ireland.
- Matches
- Through so far: Croatia, Czech Republic, Georgia, Germany, Latvia, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal (bye), Scotland, Serbia, Spain (holders)
- The top two in every group, along with the third-placed team with the best record against the leading pair, will follow top seeds Portugal into the elite round in spring 2020, draw on 3 December.
- The seven elite round group winners will join hosts Northern Ireland in the finals from 19 July to 1 August 2020.
- The finals will act as Europe's qualifier for the 2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia.
Qualifying round groups
Group 1 (13–19 November): Turkey*, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Armenia
Group 2 (complete)
Through: Spain (holders), Serbia
Also in group: Lithuania, Romania
Group 3 (complete)
Through: Scotland*, Germany
Also in group: Belarus, Andorra
Group 4 (13–19 November): Greece, Belgium*, Iceland, Albania
Group 5 (13–19 November): Russia, Poland, Wales*, Kosovo
Group 6 (13–19 November): Italy*, Slovakia, Cyprus, Malta
Group 7 (complete)
Through: Czech Republic*, Norway
Also in group: Azerbaijan, San Marino
Group 8 (13–19 November): France, Denmark*, Finland, Faroe Islands
Group 9 (13–19 November): Ukraine, Sweden*, Slovenia, Estonia
Group 10 (13–19 November): Austria*, Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Gibraltar
Group 11 (13–19 November): England, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia*, Luxembourg
Group 12 (complete)
Through: Netherlands, Latvia*
Could still go through in third place: Israel
Also in group: Moldova
Group 13 (complete)
Through: Georgia, Croatia
Also in group: Hungary*, Kazakhstan
*Hosts