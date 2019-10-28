New Nations League format for U19 EURO: how it works

The UEFA European Under-19 Championship will launch a new structure next year, incorporating UEFA Nations League-style groups in a two-season cycle.

What would have been the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons will instead be the 2020–22 and 2021–23 competitions, still ending with eight-team final tournaments (hosted by Slovakia in 2022 but with every nation now competing in at least two mini-tournaments. Players will begin in the competition while still in the U18 category so will be in the U19 category by the time of the final tournament (for 2020–22, players born after 1 January 2003).

The decision to test out the new structure was decided by the UEFA Executive Committee on 29 May 2019 and if successful the system could be applied to the U17 EURO from 2023.

How the structure works

Competition rounds

Qualifying phase: Rounds 1, 2, 3 and 4

Final tournament: 8 teams – 1 host, 7 qualifiers

Qualifying phase

All matches are played as one-venue mini-tournaments of four or three teams, with hosts appointed after each draw.

All entrants for the 2020–22 edition (including the finals host Slovakia) will be divided into three leagues (A, B & C) based on the U19 coefficient rankings based on performances in the competition from 2015/16–2018/19.

Which league plays in which qualifying round?

League A plays all four rounds

League B plays three rounds

League C plays two rounds

How many teams in each league?

League A: 20 teams (5 groups of 4 teams)

League B: 16 teams (4 groups of 4 teams)

League C: up to 19 teams (groups of 4 or 3 teams depending on level of entries)

As in the UEFA Nations League, teams from each league will be drawn into groups before each round.

Rounds 1 & 2 (Leagues A, B and C):



Promotion

From League B to A: the four group winners plus best runner-up

From League C to B: all group winners plus runners-up depending on number of entries

Relegation

From League A to B: the five teams ranked fourth in their groups

From League B to C: the four teams ranked fourth in their groups plus lowest-ranked third-placed teams

Teams in League C after round 2 play no further part, while finals hosts also play no further part until the final tournament.

If the finals hosts are in Leagues A or B after round 2, an additional team will be promoted from Leagues B or C respectively to take their place.

Round 3 (Leagues A & B):

Promotion

From League B to A: the four group winners plus best runner-up

Relegation

From League A to B: the five teams ranked fourth in their groups

Teams in League B after round 3 play no further part.

Round 4 (League A only):

Qualification for final tournament

The five group winners and two best runners-up join the hosts in the final tournament.

Final tournament:

As currently, the teams are drawn into two groups of four with the top two from each progressing to the semi-finals. U19 EURO final tournaments in even-numbered years act as qualifiers for the following year's FIFA U-20 World Cup (i.e. the 2022 U19 EURO leads to the 2023 U-20 World Cup).



Mini-tournament dates: 2020-2022 competition

Round 1: By 17 November 2020 – drawn on 3 December 2019

Round 2: By 8 June 2021 – draw in December 2020

Round 3: 30 August-7 September or 4-12 October or 8-16 October 2021 – drawn in June/July 2021

Round 4: 21-29 March 2022 – drawn in December 2021

Final tournament (Slovakia): July 2022 – drawn after round 4 complete