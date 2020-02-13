U19 EURO elite round starts 25 March

Thursday 13 February 2020

The seven elite round winners will join hosts Northern Ireland in the finals.

Italy and Switzerland both hope to reach Northern Ireland
The UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round runs from 25 to 31 March with seven group winners to progress to the finals alongside hosts Northern Ireland.

  • Matches
  • Group winners join hosts Northern Ireland in the finals from 19 July to 1 August
  • Finals draw on 22 April
  • The finals will act as Europe's qualifier for the 2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia

Elite round groups: matches 25–31 March

Group 1: Austria, Wales (hosts), Germany, Serbia

Group 2: Spain (hosts, holders), Belgium, Bulgaria, North Macedonia

Group 3: Georgia, Scotland, France (hosts), Russia

Group 4: England, Ukraine, Denmark (hosts), Latvia

Group 5: Italy (hosts), Norway, Iceland, Slovenia

Group 6: Portugal, Turkey, Croatia (hosts), Slovakia

Group 7: Netherlands (hosts), Czech Republic, Switzerland, Finland

• Denmark, Iceland, Latvia, North Macedonia and Wales are aiming to qualify for the first time (though Denmark and Iceland did compete in the pre-2001/02 U18 finals).

