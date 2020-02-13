U19 EURO elite round starts 25 March
Thursday 13 February 2020
Article summary
The seven elite round winners will join hosts Northern Ireland in the finals.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round runs from 25 to 31 March with seven group winners to progress to the finals alongside hosts Northern Ireland.
- Matches
- Group winners join hosts Northern Ireland in the finals from 19 July to 1 August
- Finals draw on 22 April
- The finals will act as Europe's qualifier for the 2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia
Elite round groups: matches 25–31 March
Group 1: Austria, Wales (hosts), Germany, Serbia
Group 2: Spain (hosts, holders), Belgium, Bulgaria, North Macedonia
Group 3: Georgia, Scotland, France (hosts), Russia
Group 4: England, Ukraine, Denmark (hosts), Latvia
Group 5: Italy (hosts), Norway, Iceland, Slovenia
Group 6: Portugal, Turkey, Croatia (hosts), Slovakia
Group 7: Netherlands (hosts), Czech Republic, Switzerland, Finland
• Denmark, Iceland, Latvia, North Macedonia and Wales are aiming to qualify for the first time (though Denmark and Iceland did compete in the pre-2001/02 U18 finals).