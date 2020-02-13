U19 EURO elite round groups
Thursday 13 February 2020
The seven elite round winners will join hosts Northern Ireland in the group stage.
The UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round will decide which seven group winners progress to the group stage alongside hosts Northern Ireland.
- New dates: 2 to 8 September
- Group winners join hosts Northern Ireland in the group stage from 7 to 17 October
- The two group winners and the two runners-up will qualify for the knockout finals, also in Northern Ireland, between 11 to 14 November
- The two third-placed teams in the group stage will play off to determine Europe's fifth qualifier for the 2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia
Elite round groups
Group 1: Austria, Wales (hosts), Germany, Serbia
Group 2: Spain (hosts, holders), Belgium, Bulgaria, North Macedonia
Group 3: Georgia, Scotland, France (hosts), Russia
Group 4: England, Ukraine, Denmark (hosts), Latvia
Group 5: Italy (hosts), Norway, Iceland, Slovenia
Group 6: Portugal, Turkey, Croatia (hosts), Slovakia
Group 7: Netherlands (hosts), Czech Republic, Switzerland, Finland
• Denmark, Iceland, Latvia, North Macedonia and Wales are aiming to qualify for the first time (though Denmark and Iceland did compete in the pre-2001/02 U18 finals).