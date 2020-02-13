Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

U19 EURO elite round groups

Thursday 13 February 2020

The seven elite round winners will join hosts Northern Ireland in the group stage.

Italy and Switzerland both hope to reach Northern Ireland
Italy and Switzerland both hope to reach Northern Ireland Getty Images

The UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round will decide which seven group winners progress to the group stage alongside hosts Northern Ireland.

  • New dates: 2 to 8 September
  • Group winners join hosts Northern Ireland in the group stage from 7 to 17 October
  • The two group winners and the two runners-up will qualify for the knockout finals, also in Northern Ireland, between 11 to 14 November
  • The two third-placed teams in the group stage will play off to determine Europe's fifth qualifier for the 2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia

Elite round groups

Group 1: Austria, Wales (hosts), Germany, Serbia

2019 final highlights: Portugal 0-2 Spain
Group 2: Spain (hosts, holders), Belgium, Bulgaria, North Macedonia

Group 3: Georgia, Scotland, France (hosts), Russia

Group 4: England, Ukraine, Denmark (hosts), Latvia

Group 5: Italy (hosts), Norway, Iceland, Slovenia

Group 6: Portugal, Turkey, Croatia (hosts), Slovakia

Group 7: Netherlands (hosts), Czech Republic, Switzerland, Finland

• Denmark, Iceland, Latvia, North Macedonia and Wales are aiming to qualify for the first time (though Denmark and Iceland did compete in the pre-2001/02 U18 finals).

