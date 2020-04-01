Under-19 finals postponed

In light of the current evolving situation in Europe caused by the coronavirus and following the decision taken by the UEFA Executive Committee to postpone all European matches and tournaments, the final tournament of the 2019/20 UEFA European Under-19 Championship, scheduled to take place from 13 to 26 July in Northern Ireland (and a qualifying competition for the 2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup), has been postponed until further notice.

Further information about the rescheduling of the competition will be given in due course, after a thorough assessment of options.