Kick out COVID-19 by following the World Health Organization and FIFA's five steps to help stop the disease’s spread.

1. Wash hands 2. Cough into bent elbow 3. Don't touch your face 4. Keep physical distance 5. Stay at home if unwell.
More info > 

Under-19 finals postponed

Wednesday 1 April 2020

The final tournament scheduled for July in Northern Ireland has been put back.

UEFA via Sportsfile

In light of the current evolving situation in Europe caused by the coronavirus and following the decision taken by the UEFA Executive Committee to postpone all European matches and tournaments, the final tournament of the 2019/20 UEFA European Under-19 Championship, scheduled to take place from 13 to 26 July in Northern Ireland (and a qualifying competition for the 2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup), has been postponed until further notice.

Further information about the rescheduling of the competition will be given in due course, after a thorough assessment of options.

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday 1 April 2020
Top