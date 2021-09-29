2021/22 Under-19 EURO qualifying round starts 6 October

The 2021/22 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round starting Wednesday starts the road to Slovakia.

Five of the 13 groups run from 6 to 12 October with the rest played from 10 to 16 November as the competition resumes having been abandoned in 2019/20 and cancelled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• The top two in each group plus the third-placed team with the best record against the leading pair in their section progress to join top seeds Portugal in the elite round, played in spring 2022.



• Hosts Slovakia qualify directly for the final tournament from 18 June to 1 July.

Qualifying round groups

Group 1 (10–16 November): England, Sweden (hosts), Switzerland, Andorra

Group 2 (10–16 November): Germany, Greece (hosts), Russia, Faroe Islands

Group 3 (6–12 October): Austria, Hungary (hosts), Belarus, Estonia

Group 4 (10–16 November): Netherlands, Israel (hosts), Cyprus, Moldova

Group 5 (6–12 October): Ukraine, Poland (hosts), Finland, Malta

Group 6 (10–16 November): Republic of Ireland, Bulgaria (hosts), Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro

Group 7 (10–16 November): France, Serbia, North Macedonia, Albania (hosts)

Group 8 (10–16 November): Spain, Belgium, Azerbaijan, Luxembourg (hosts)

Group 9 (10–16 November): Turkey (hosts), Romania, Latvia, San Marino

Group 10 (6–12 October): Norway (hosts), Georgia, Wales, Kosovo

Group 11 (10–16 November): Croatia (hosts), Scotland, Armenia, Gibraltar

Group 12 (6–12 October): Italy, Slovenia (hosts), Iceland, Lithuania

Group 13 (6–12 October): Czech Republic (hosts), Denmark, Northern Ireland, Kazakhstan