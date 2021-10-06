2021/22 Under-19 EURO qualifying round guide
Wednesday 6 October 2021
The 13 groups are played from either 6 to 12 October or 10 to 16 November.
The 2021/22 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round starts the road to Slovakia.
Five of the 13 groups run until Tuesday with the rest played from 10 to 16 November as the competition resumes having been abandoned in 2019/20 and cancelled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• The top two in each group plus the third-placed team with the best record against the leading pair in their section progress to join top seeds Portugal in the elite round, played in spring 2022.
• Hosts Slovakia qualify directly for the final tournament from 18 June to 1 July.
Qualifying round groups
Group 1 (10–16 November): England, Sweden (hosts), Switzerland, Andorra
Group 2 (10–16 November): Germany, Greece (hosts), Russia, Faroe Islands
Group 3 (6–12 October): Austria, Hungary (hosts), Belarus, Estonia
Group 4 (10–16 November): Netherlands, Israel (hosts), Cyprus, Moldova
Group 5 (6–12 October): Ukraine, Poland (hosts), Finland, Malta
Group 6 (10–16 November): Republic of Ireland, Bulgaria (hosts), Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro
Group 7 (10–16 November): France, Serbia, North Macedonia, Albania (hosts)
Group 8 (10–16 November): Spain, Belgium, Azerbaijan, Luxembourg (hosts)
Group 9 (10–16 November): Turkey (hosts), Romania, Latvia, San Marino
Group 10 (6–12 October): Norway (hosts), Georgia, Wales, Kosovo
Group 11 (10–16 November): Croatia (hosts), Scotland, Armenia, Gibraltar
Group 12 (6–12 October): Italy, Slovenia (hosts), Iceland, Lithuania
Group 13 (6–12 October): Czech Republic (hosts), Denmark, Northern Ireland, Kazakhstan