2021/22 Under-19 EURO qualifying round guide

The 2021/22 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round starts the road to Slovakia.

Five of the 13 groups run until Tuesday with the rest played from 10 to 16 November as the competition resumes having been abandoned in 2019/20 and cancelled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• The top two in each group plus the third-placed team with the best record against the leading pair in their section progress to join top seeds Portugal in the elite round, played in spring 2022.



• Hosts Slovakia qualify directly for the final tournament from 18 June to 1 July.

Qualifying round groups

Group 1 (10–16 November): England, Sweden (hosts), Switzerland, Andorra

Group 2 (10–16 November): Germany, Greece (hosts), Russia, Faroe Islands

Group 3 (6–12 October): Austria, Hungary (hosts), Belarus, Estonia

Group 4 (10–16 November): Netherlands, Israel (hosts), Cyprus, Moldova

Group 5 (6–12 October): Ukraine, Poland (hosts), Finland, Malta

Group 6 (10–16 November): Republic of Ireland, Bulgaria (hosts), Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro

Group 7 (10–16 November): France, Serbia, North Macedonia, Albania (hosts)

Group 8 (10–16 November): Spain, Belgium, Azerbaijan, Luxembourg (hosts)

Group 9 (10–16 November): Turkey (hosts), Romania, Latvia, San Marino

Group 10 (6–12 October): Norway (hosts), Georgia, Wales, Kosovo

Group 11 (10–16 November): Croatia (hosts), Scotland, Armenia, Gibraltar

Group 12 (6–12 October): Italy, Slovenia (hosts), Iceland, Lithuania

Group 13 (6–12 October): Czech Republic (hosts), Denmark, Northern Ireland, Kazakhstan