2021/22 Under-19 EURO qualifying round latest
Tuesday 12 October 2021
Article summary
Five groups have been completed, with the remaining 17 elite round slots decided from 10 to 16 November.
Article top media content
Article body
The 2021/22 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round has started the road to Slovakia.
Five of the 13 groups are now complete with the rest played from 10 to 16 November as the competition resumes, having been abandoned in 2019/20 and cancelled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through to elite round so far
Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Georgia, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Norway, Portugal (bye), Ukraine
• The top two in each group plus the third-placed team with the best record against the leading pair in their section progress to join top seeds Portugal in the elite round, played in spring 2022.
• Hosts Slovakia qualify directly for the final tournament from 18 June to 1 July.All the matches
Qualifying round groups
Group 1 (10–16 November): England, Sweden (hosts), Switzerland, Andorra
Group 2 (10–16 November): Germany, Greece (hosts), Russia, Faroe Islands
Group 3 (complete)
Through to elite round: Hungary (hosts), Austria
Third place: Belarus
Also in group: Estonia
Group 4 (10–16 November): Netherlands, Israel (hosts), Cyprus, Moldova
Group 5 (complete)
Through to elite round: Ukraine, Finland
Third place: Poland (hosts)
Also in group: Malta
Group 6 (10–16 November): Republic of Ireland, Bulgaria (hosts), Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro
Group 7 (10–16 November): France, Serbia, North Macedonia, Albania (hosts)
Group 8 (10–16 November): Spain, Belgium, Azerbaijan, Luxembourg (hosts)
Group 9 (10–16 November): Turkey (hosts), Romania, Latvia, San Marino
Group 10 (complete)
Through to elite round: Georgia, Norway (hosts)
Third place: Wales
Also in group: Kosovo
Group 11 (10–16 November): Croatia (hosts), Scotland, Armenia, Gibraltar
Group 12 (complete)
Through to elite round: Italy, Iceland
Third place: Lithuania
Also in group: Slovenia (hosts)
Group 13 (complete)
Through to elite round: Denmark, Czech Republic (hosts)
Third place: Northern Ireland
Also in group: Kazakhstan