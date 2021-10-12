2021/22 Under-19 EURO qualifying round latest

The 2021/22 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round has started the road to Slovakia.

Five of the 13 groups are now complete with the rest played from 10 to 16 November as the competition resumes, having been abandoned in 2019/20 and cancelled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through to elite round so far Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Georgia, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Norway, Portugal (bye), Ukraine

• The top two in each group plus the third-placed team with the best record against the leading pair in their section progress to join top seeds Portugal in the elite round, played in spring 2022.



• Hosts Slovakia qualify directly for the final tournament from 18 June to 1 July.

Group 1 (10–16 November): England, Sweden (hosts), Switzerland, Andorra

Group 2 (10–16 November): Germany, Greece (hosts), Russia, Faroe Islands

Group 3 (complete)

Through to elite round: Hungary (hosts), Austria

Third place: Belarus

Also in group: Estonia

Group 4 (10–16 November): Netherlands, Israel (hosts), Cyprus, Moldova

Group 5 (complete)

Through to elite round: Ukraine, Finland

Third place: Poland (hosts)

Also in group: Malta

Group 6 (10–16 November): Republic of Ireland, Bulgaria (hosts), Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro

Group 7 (10–16 November): France, Serbia, North Macedonia, Albania (hosts)

Group 8 (10–16 November): Spain, Belgium, Azerbaijan, Luxembourg (hosts)

Group 9 (10–16 November): Turkey (hosts), Romania, Latvia, San Marino

Group 10 (complete)

Through to elite round: Georgia, Norway (hosts)

Third place: Wales

Also in group: Kosovo

Group 11 (10–16 November): Croatia (hosts), Scotland, Armenia, Gibraltar

Group 12 (complete)

Through to elite round: Italy, Iceland

Third place: Lithuania

Also in group: Slovenia (hosts)

Group 13 (complete)

Through to elite round: Denmark, Czech Republic (hosts)

Third place: Northern Ireland

Also in group: Kazakhstan