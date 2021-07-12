Chiellini joins youth-senior EURO roll of honour
Monday 12 July 2021
Italy's Giorgio Chiellini was an U19 EURO winner in 2003 and a senior champion 18 years later, joining a select list.
Italy's Giorgio Chiellini has become the 12th player to play on the winning side in both a senior men's UEFA EURO and a UEFA youth national team tournament.
Chiellini was part of the Azzurri side that beat England at Wembley to triumph at UEFA EURO 2020. And back in 2003, he also played in Italy's win against Portugal in the UEFA European Under-19 Championship final in Vaduz.
Only 11 men had previously tasted UEFA EURO glory after winning either the U19 EURO (U18 before 2001/02) or U17 EURO (U16 before 2001/02), both tournaments having begun at the start of the 1980s. Thierry Henry and David Trezeguet were the first, as they both won UEFA EURO 2000 with France four years after U18 success.
Seven of Spain's collective 2008 and 2012 victors had known U16 or U19 glory: Fernando Torres scoring in both those senior EURO finals to match what he did in the 2001 U16 and 2002 U19 deciders (which like the EURO 2008 decider, both ended 1-0). Then at EURO 2016, Ricardo Quaresma was on Portugal's winning team 16 years on from a U16 victory while João Moutinho was following up his 2003 U17 success. Vieirinha, who also played in Portugal's 2003 U17 final win, was in the EURO 2016 squad but did not take the field at Stade de France against the hosts.
Players in EURO final winning teams that had previously won UEFA youth national-team finals
ITALY 2020 (played in 2021)
Giorgio Chiellini U19 2003
PORTUGAL 2016
João Moutinho U17 2003
Ricardo Quaresma U16 2000
SPAIN 2012
Iker Casillas U16 1997
Andrés Iniesta U19 2002
Juan Mata U19 2006
Gerard Piqué U19 2006
Sergio Ramos U19 2004
David Silva U19 2004
Fernando Torres U16 2001, U19 2002
SPAIN 2008
Iker Casillas U16 1997
Andrés Iniesta U19 2002
Sergio Ramos U19 2004
David Silva U19 2004
Fernando Torres U16 2001, U19 2002
FRANCE 2000
Thierry Henry U18 1996
David Trezeguet U18 1996
Under-21 EURO is not classified as a youth tournament by UEFA.