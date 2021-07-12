Chiellini joins youth-senior EURO roll of honour

Italy's Giorgio Chiellini has become the 12th player to play on the winning side in both a senior men's UEFA EURO and a UEFA youth national team tournament.

Chiellini was part of the Azzurri side that beat England at Wembley to triumph at UEFA EURO 2020. And back in 2003, he also played in Italy's win against Portugal in the UEFA European Under-19 Championship final in Vaduz.

Only 11 men had previously tasted UEFA EURO glory after winning either the U19 EURO (U18 before 2001/02) or U17 EURO (U16 before 2001/02), both tournaments having begun at the start of the 1980s. Thierry Henry and David Trezeguet were the first, as they both won UEFA EURO 2000 with France four years after U18 success.

2003 U19 EURO final: Italy 2-0 Portugal

Seven of Spain's collective 2008 and 2012 victors had known U16 or U19 glory: Fernando Torres scoring in both those senior EURO finals to match what he did in the 2001 U16 and 2002 U19 deciders (which like the EURO 2008 decider, both ended 1-0). Then at EURO 2016, Ricardo Quaresma was on Portugal's winning team 16 years on from a U16 victory while João Moutinho was following up his 2003 U17 success. Vieirinha, who also played in Portugal's 2003 U17 final win, was in the EURO 2016 squad but did not take the field at Stade de France against the hosts.

Players in EURO final winning teams that had previously won UEFA youth national-team finals

ITALY 2020 (played in 2021)

Giorgio Chiellini U19 2003

PORTUGAL 2016

João Moutinho U17 2003

Ricardo Quaresma U16 2000

SPAIN 2012

Watch: Iker Casillas saves winning penalty in 1997 U16 final

Iker Casillas U16 1997

Andrés Iniesta U19 2002

Juan Mata U19 2006

Gerard Piqué ﻿U19 2006

Sergio Ramos U19 2004

David Silva U19 2004

Fernando Torres U16 2001, U19 2002

SPAIN 2008

Iker Casillas U16 1997

Andrés Iniesta U19 2002

Sergio Ramos U19 2004

David Silva U19 2004

Fernando Torres U16 2001, U19 2002

FRANCE 2000

Thierry Henry U18 1996

David Trezeguet U18 1996

Under-21 EURO is not classified as a youth tournament by UEFA.