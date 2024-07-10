Youth-senior EURO double roll of honour: Gomez, Rodri, Morata aim to join Chiellini, Iniesta, Henry

Six Spain players and two from England will aim on Sunday to join the 12 men who have taken the pitch on the winning sides in a UEFA EURO final after doing similar in either the U19 EURO (U18 before 2001/02) or U17 EURO (U16 before 2001/02), both tournaments having begun at the start of the 1980s.

Previous youth EURO winners who could play in EURO 2024 final England

Joe Gomez (U17 2014)

Aaron Ramsdale (U19 2017) Spain

Alejandro Grimaldo (U19 2012)

Mikel Merino (U19 2015)

Álvaro Morata (U19 2011)

Nacho (U17 2007)

Rodri (U19 2015)

Ferran Torres (U17 2017, U19 2019)

In all the 12 who have previously achieved the feat are six men from Spain, with England yet to have won the senior title, though 2014 U17 EURO winner Joe Gomez and 2017 U19 EURO champion Aaron Ramsdale could put that right if they appear in a win in Berlin.

Among the Spain six able to join the roll of honour, Ferran Torres could become only the second man after compatriot and namesake Fernando Torres to have won both youth tournaments and then the senior title.

2017 U17 EURO final: Spain pip England

Ferran Torres scored both goals when Spain beat Portugal 2-0 in the 2019 U19 EURO final, while his U17 EURO title came in 2017, when he was part of a Spain side that won on penalties in Croatia against an England team including Phil Foden and Marc Guéhi. That pair then turned the tables on Ferran Torres and Spain in the FIFA U-17 World Cup final in India, both scoring in a 5-2 victory. Another with experience of an England-Spain final at youth is Nacho, who helped La Roja to a 1-0 win in the 2007 U17 EURO in Belgium.

Thierry Henry and David Trezeguet were the first to achieve the double feat, as they both won EURO 2000 with France four years after U18 success. Seven of Spain's collective 2008 and 2012 victors had known U16 or U19 glory: Fernando Torres scoring in both those senior EURO finals to match what he did in the 2001 U16 and 2002 U19 deciders (which like the EURO 2008 decider, both ended 1-0).

Then at EURO 2016, Ricardo Quaresma was on Portugal's winning team 16 years on from a U16 victory while João Moutinho was following up his 2003 U17 success. Vieirinha, who also played in Portugal's 2003 U17 final win, was in the EURO 2016 squad but did not take the field at Stade de France against the hosts.

2003 U19 EURO final: Italy 2-0 Portugal

Most recently, Giorgio Chiellini was part of the Azzurri side that beat England at Wembley to triumph at UEFA EURO 2020. And back in 2003, he also played in Italy's win against Portugal in the UEFA European Under-19 Championship final in Vaduz.

Players in EURO final winning teams that had previously won UEFA youth national-team finals

ITALY 2020 (played in 2021)

Giorgio Chiellini U19 2003

PORTUGAL 2016

João Moutinho U17 2003

Ricardo Quaresma U16 2000

SPAIN 2012

Watch: Iker Casillas saves winning penalty in 1997 U16 final

Iker Casillas U16 1997

Andrés Iniesta U19 2002

Juan Mata U19 2006

Gerard Piqué ﻿U19 2006

Sergio Ramos U19 2004

David Silva U19 2004

Fernando Torres U16 2001, U19 2002

SPAIN 2008

Iker Casillas U16 1997

Andrés Iniesta U19 2002

Sergio Ramos U19 2004

David Silva U19 2004

Fernando Torres U16 2001, U19 2002

FRANCE 2000

Thierry Henry U18 1996

David Trezeguet U18 1996

Under-21 EURO is not classified as a youth tournament by UEFA.