2022/23 Under-19 EURO qualifying round latest

Tuesday 27 September 2022

So far 18 teams have progressed from the qualifying round after nine groups were played in September, with the other four in November.

Germany are among the sides through to the elite round
Germany are among the sides through to the elite round Getty Images

The 2022/23 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round has begun, with 13 groups beginning the road to the eight-team finals in Malta, nine now complete and the rest played in November.

Through to elite round so far

Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, England (holders), Estonia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Luxembourg, Northern Ireland, Poland, Portugal (bye), Republic of Ireland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Türkiye

  • The top two teams in each group join top seeds Portugal in the spring 2023 elite round along with the third-placed team with the best record against the top two in their section.
  • Hosts Malta qualify directly for the final tournament from 3 to 16 July 2023.
  • Luxembourg have got through a round of this competition for the first time including the old U18 EURO (other than in 1984 when they progressed to the finals as their qualifying opponents forfeited).
  • Bulgaria and the Netherlands both ended third in their groups in three-way head-to-head goals scored tie-breaks; Italy missed out on the top two on three-way head-to-head goal difference.
Matches

Qualifying round groups

Group 1 (complete)
Through to elite round: Greece, Czechia
Third place: Switzerland (hosts)
Also in group: Andorra

Group 2 (complete)
Through to elite round: Türkiye, Luxembourg
Third place: Bulgaria (hosts)
Also in group: Azerbaijan

Group 3 (17–23 November): Ukraine, Sweden (hosts), Cyprus, Kosovo

Group 4 (complete)
Through to elite round: Republic of Ireland, Hungary
Third place: Wales (hosts)
Also in group: Gibraltar

Group 5 (complete)
Through to elite round: Poland (hosts), Estonia
Third place: Italy
Also in group: Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group 6 (complete)
Through to elite round: Romania (hosts), Latvia
Third place: Austria
Also in group: Lithuania

Group 7 (complete)*
Through to elite round: Spain, Belgium (hosts)
Third place: Albania
*Russia excluded

Group 8 (16–22 November): France, Scotland (hosts), Iceland, Kazakhstan

Group 9 (complete)
Through to elite round: England (holders), Denmark (hosts)
Third place: Montenegro
Also in group: Georgia

Group 10 (17–23 November): Norway, Serbia, North Macedonia (hosts), San Marino

Group 11 (16–22 November): Croatia (hosts), Israel, Finland, Faroe Islands

Group 12 (complete)
Through to elite round: Germany, Slovakia
Third place: Belarus (hosts)
Also in group: Armenia

Group 13 (complete)
Through to elite round: Slovenia, Northern Ireland
Third place: Netherlands (hosts)
Also in group: Moldova

