2022/23 Under-19 EURO qualifying round latest
Tuesday 27 September 2022
So far 18 teams have progressed from the qualifying round after nine groups were played in September, with the other four in November.
The 2022/23 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round has begun, with 13 groups beginning the road to the eight-team finals in Malta, nine now complete and the rest played in November.
Through to elite round so far
Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, England (holders), Estonia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Luxembourg, Northern Ireland, Poland, Portugal (bye), Republic of Ireland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Türkiye
- The top two teams in each group join top seeds Portugal in the spring 2023 elite round along with the third-placed team with the best record against the top two in their section.
- Hosts Malta qualify directly for the final tournament from 3 to 16 July 2023.
- Luxembourg have got through a round of this competition for the first time including the old U18 EURO (other than in 1984 when they progressed to the finals as their qualifying opponents forfeited).
- Bulgaria and the Netherlands both ended third in their groups in three-way head-to-head goals scored tie-breaks; Italy missed out on the top two on three-way head-to-head goal difference.
Qualifying round groups
Group 1 (complete)
Through to elite round: Greece, Czechia
Third place: Switzerland (hosts)
Also in group: Andorra
Group 2 (complete)
Through to elite round: Türkiye, Luxembourg
Third place: Bulgaria (hosts)
Also in group: Azerbaijan
Group 3 (17–23 November): Ukraine, Sweden (hosts), Cyprus, Kosovo
Group 4 (complete)
Through to elite round: Republic of Ireland, Hungary
Third place: Wales (hosts)
Also in group: Gibraltar
Group 5 (complete)
Through to elite round: Poland (hosts), Estonia
Third place: Italy
Also in group: Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group 6 (complete)
Through to elite round: Romania (hosts), Latvia
Third place: Austria
Also in group: Lithuania
Group 7 (complete)*
Through to elite round: Spain, Belgium (hosts)
Third place: Albania
*Russia excluded
Group 8 (16–22 November): France, Scotland (hosts), Iceland, Kazakhstan
Group 9 (complete)
Through to elite round: England (holders), Denmark (hosts)
Third place: Montenegro
Also in group: Georgia
Group 10 (17–23 November): Norway, Serbia, North Macedonia (hosts), San Marino
Group 11 (16–22 November): Croatia (hosts), Israel, Finland, Faroe Islands
Group 12 (complete)
Through to elite round: Germany, Slovakia
Third place: Belarus (hosts)
Also in group: Armenia
Group 13 (complete)
Through to elite round: Slovenia, Northern Ireland
Third place: Netherlands (hosts)
Also in group: Moldova