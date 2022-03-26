UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2021/22 Under-19 EURO elite round latest: Romania qualify

Saturday 26 March 2022

Romania have won their group to join hosts Slovakia in the finals with five more berths decided on Tuesday.

England have two Group 3 wins ahead of Tuesday's decider against Portugal
The UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round is in progress, with the section winners to join hosts Slovakia in the finals from 18 June to 1 July.

In the elite round, the teams emerging from the qualifying round join top seeds Portugal, who enter at this stage. The final tournament, for which the draw will be held on Thursday 28 April at X-Bionic Sphere in Šamorín-Čilistov, will act as Europe's qualifier for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia.

Qualified for final tournament

Romania (Group 4 winners)
Slovakia (hosts)

  • Spain won the last completed edition in 2018/19.
  • Bosnia & Herzegovina, who have won their first two games in Group 2, are aiming to reach their first U19 final tournament.
All the matches

Elite round groups

Group 1 (23–29 March): Turkey, Hungary (hosts), Israel, Scotland

Group 2 (23–29 March): France (hosts), Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czech Republic, Sweden

Group 3 (23–29 March): Portugal, England (hosts), Republic of Ireland, Armenia

Group 4 (23–29 March)
Qualified as group winners: Romania
Also in group: Iceland, Georgia, Croatia (hosts)

Group 5 (23–29 March): Italy, Belgium, Finland (hosts), Germany

Group 6 (1–7 June): Netherlands (hosts), Ukraine, Norway, Serbia

Group 7* (23–29 March): Denmark, Spain (hosts), Austria

*Change to Group 7 due to Russia's suspension

