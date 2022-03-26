2021/22 Under-19 EURO elite round latest: Romania qualify
Saturday 26 March 2022
Romania have won their group to join hosts Slovakia in the finals with five more berths decided on Tuesday.
The UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round is in progress, with the section winners to join hosts Slovakia in the finals from 18 June to 1 July.
In the elite round, the teams emerging from the qualifying round join top seeds Portugal, who enter at this stage. The final tournament, for which the draw will be held on Thursday 28 April at X-Bionic Sphere in Šamorín-Čilistov, will act as Europe's qualifier for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia.
Qualified for final tournament
Romania (Group 4 winners)
Slovakia (hosts)
- Spain won the last completed edition in 2018/19.
- Bosnia & Herzegovina, who have won their first two games in Group 2, are aiming to reach their first U19 final tournament.
Elite round groups
Group 1 (23–29 March): Turkey, Hungary (hosts), Israel, Scotland
Group 2 (23–29 March): France (hosts), Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czech Republic, Sweden
Group 3 (23–29 March): Portugal, England (hosts), Republic of Ireland, Armenia
Group 4 (23–29 March)
Qualified as group winners: Romania
Also in group: Iceland, Georgia, Croatia (hosts)
Group 5 (23–29 March): Italy, Belgium, Finland (hosts), Germany
Group 6 (1–7 June): Netherlands (hosts), Ukraine, Norway, Serbia
Group 7* (23–29 March): Denmark, Spain (hosts), Austria