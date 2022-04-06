Where to watch Under-19 EURO: TV, streaming

Partners in Europe and across the globe will be broadcasting the UEFA European Under-19 Championship final tournament in Slovakia. Find your local broadcast partner(s) below.

Rights holders

All broadcasters in participating countries (who will be shown below in upper case ITALICS) are expected to show their own team's matches and the final live on TV.

Please check individual broadcaster schedules for details about which matches will be televised or streamed in your territory.

All information is subject to agreements being reached between UEFA and individual broadcasters.

UEFA.tv

Selected matches will be streamed live in certain territories on UEFA.tv. Highlights of all matches will be available to view as of midnight CET.

Please check the UEFA.tv home screen for matches that may be available in your territory.

Official broadcast partners (subject to update)

Europe

Albania: RTSH

Andorra: TVE

Armenia: Public TV Armenia

Austria: ORF

Azerbaijan: Public TV Azerbaijan

Belarus: Belarus TV

Belgium: RTBF, VRT

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Sportklub

Bulgaria: BNT

Croatia: Sportklub

Cyprus: CyBC

Czech Republic: CT

Denmark: DKDR Sport

Estonia: ERR

Faroe Islands: DKDR Sport

Finland: YLE

Georgia: GPB

Greece: ERT

Hungary: MTVMTVAA

Iceland: RUV

Israel: Charlton, KAN

Italy: RAI

Kazakhstan: KZTV

Kosovo: RTK

Latvia: LT

Liechtenstein: SRG SSR

Lithuania: LRT

Luxembourg: RTBF

Malta: PPBSBS

Moldova: TVR

Montenegro: Sportklub

Netherlands: NOS

North Macedonia: Sportklub

Norway: NRK, TV2

Poland: TVP

Portugal: RTP

Republic of Ireland: RTE

Romania: TVR

Russia: Match TV

San Marino: RAI

Serbia: Sportklub

Slovakia: RTV﻿

Slovenia: Sportklub

Spain: TVE

Sweden: SVT

Switzerland: SRG SSR

Turkey: TRT

Ukraine:﻿ Suspilne

United Kingdom: BBC

Vatican City: RAI

Outside Europe Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Falkland Islands, French Guyana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Nevis, Saba, St Barts, St Christopher, St Eustatius, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia, St Martin, St Pierre & Miquelon, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Surinam, Tortola, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos Islands: ESPN Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine (Gaza & West Bank), Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE, Yemen: beIn Sports PR China: CCTV Sports China United States (including American Samoa, Guam, Mariana Islands, Midway, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands): ESPN, TUDN