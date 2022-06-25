2022 U19 EURO finals fixtures and results: What's happened so far?
Saturday 25 June 2022
England meet Israel to decide the Group B winners, while Serbia are still aiming to finish runners-up as they face Austria.
France beat a much-changed Italy side to win Group A on Friday. The Azzurrini took full advantage of an usually subdued start from Landry Chauvin's team when Cristian Volpato steered home in the 16th minute.
However, the momentum soon changed as Florent Da Silva's stunning strike and Loum Tchaouna's composed finish put Les Petits Bleus back in control. Tchaouna then struck again for his fourth of the campaign before Tayrik Arconte made sure in the 79th minute.
Elsewhere, hosts Slovakia snatched the first FIFA U-20 World Cup play-off slot through a dramatic added-time winner against Romania.
Group B will conclude on Saturday with Ofir Haim's counterattacking Israel taking on Ian Foster's well-drilled England. Despite his side having already booked their place in the last four with two assured victories, the Young Lions coach is not yet looking beyond Israel because "football has a funny way of biting you if you take liberties".
Serbia, who have one point to second-placed Israel's four, meet Austria needing to win to have any hope of finishing runners-up in Group B.
FIXTURES AND RESULTS
Group stage
MATCHDAY 3
Friday 24 June
Group A: Romania 0-1 Slovakia (Trnava)
Group A: France 4-1 Italy (Dunajská Streda)
Saturday 25 June
Group B: Austria vs Serbia (20:00 CET, Banská Bystrica)
Group B: Israel vs England (20:00 CET, Žiar nad Hronom)
MATCHDAY 1
France kicked off the tournament in style, putting five goals past hosts Slovakia in the opening game in Trnava. Loum Tchaouna struck first, before doubles from Ange-Yoan Bonny and Alan Virginius completed a commanding victory. Elsewhere in Group A Italy beat Romania in a lively encounter, with Tommaso Baldanzi's strike the pick of the goals.
Israel looked to have won the opening Group B match, but Stefan Leković’s added-time header salvaged a point for Serbia in an end-to-end draw. Later that day England saw off Austria courtesy of two well-worked goals from Carney Chukwuemeka and Alfie Devine.
Saturday 18 June
Group A: Slovakia 0-5 France (Trnava)
Group A: Italy 2-1 Romania (Dunajská Streda)
Sunday 19 June
Group B: Serbia 2-2 Israel (Žiar nad Hronom)
Group B: England 2-0 Austria (Banská Bystrica)
MATCHDAY 2
Italy and France confirmed their semi-final slots with a game to spare in Group A. The Azzurrini started slowly against Slovakia, but gradually moved through the gears with Giuseppe Ambrosino's composed first-half finish clinching their qualification in Trnava.
Despite Andrei Coubis’ late strike for Romania, France took three points in Dunajska Streda. Loum Tchaouna and Martin Adeline got Les Petits Bleus’ goals inside 20 minutes, however Landry Chauvin’s side were forced to cling on in a dramatic final ten minutes.
England secured the third last-four spot in an assured win over Serbia in Group B. Dane Scarlett's double and neat finishes from Carney Chukwuemeka and Daniel Jebbison settled a one-sided encounter.
Israel put on an eye-catching display to beat Austria in an action-packed meeting in Ziar nad Hronom. At 4-1, Yusuf Demir’s stunning free-kick reignited the contest, but Ofir Haim’s side held firm to take the points in Ziar nad Hronom.
Tuesday 21 June
Group A: Slovakia 0-1 Italy (Trnava)
Group A: Romania 1-2 France (Dunajská Streda)
Wednesday 22 June
Group B: Israel 4-2 Austria (Žiar nad Hronom)
Group B: England 4-0 Serbia (Banská Bystrica)
FIFA U-20 World Cup play-off
Tuesday 28 June
Slovakia vs Third place Group B (17:00 CET, Senec)
Semi-finals
Tuesday 28 June
SF1: France vs Runner-up Group B (17:00 or 20:00 CET, Trnava or Dunajská Streda)
SF2: Winner Group B vs Italy (17:00 or 20:00 CET, Trnava or Dunajská Streda)
Final
Friday 1 July
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (20:00 CET, Trnava)
The groups
Group A: Slovakia (hosts), Romania, Italy, France
Group B: England, Israel, Serbia, Austria
What is the tournament format?
The group stage fixtures end on Saturday 25 June, with the top two teams in each group progressing to the semi-finals three days later. The semi-finals will be allocated to their stadiums on completion of the group stage.
All four semi-finalists will qualify for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia, along with the winner of a play-off between the team sides finishing third in the two groups, filling UEFA's five slots.