2022 U19 EURO finals fixtures and results: What's happened so far?

Italy started slowly against hosts Slovakia at Trnava Stadium on Tuesday. The Azzurrini, however, gradually moved through the gears, and despite the hosts' determination, Giuseppe Ambrosino's composed first-half finish was enough to confirm Carmine Nunziata's side's second win of the tournament.

Highlights: Slovakia 0-1 Italy

Group A was settled later that evening when, despite a late Romania surge, France held on to take three points. Loum Tchaouna capped a superbly-worked move to get Landry Chauvin's team off the mark before Martin Adeline doubled their advantage inside 20 minutes. In a dramatic end to the match, Andrei Coubis hit back in the 82nd minute but France dug in to ensure their place in the final four. They will face Italy next to decide the section winners.

FIXTURES AND RESULTS

All kick-off times CET

Group stage

Highlights: Slovakia 0-5 France

MATCHDAY 2

Tuesday 21 June

Group A: Slovakia 0-1 Italy (Trnava)

Group A: Romania 1-2 France (Dunajská Streda)

Wednesday 22 June

Group B: Israel vs Austria (17:30, Žiar nad Hronom)

Group B: England vs Serbia (20:00, Banská Bystrica)

MATCHDAY 3

Friday 24 June

Group A: Romania vs Slovakia (17:30, Trnava)

Group A: France vs Italy (17:30, Dunajská Streda)

Saturday 25 June

Group B: Austria vs Serbia (20:00, Banská Bystrica)

Group B: Israel vs England (20:00, Žiar nad Hronom)

MATCHDAY 1

Highlights: England 2-0 Austria

France kicked off the tournament in style, putting five goals past hosts Slovakia in the opening game in Trnava. Loum Tchaouna struck first, before doubles from Ange-Yoan Bonny and Alan Virginius completed a commanding victory. Elsewhere in Group A Italy beat Romania in a lively encounter, with Tommaso Baldanzi's strike the pick of the goals.

Israel looked to have won the opening Group B match, but Stefan Leković’s added-time header salvaged a point for Serbia in an end-to-end draw. Later that day England saw off Austria, courtesy of two well-worked goals from Carney Chukwuemeka and Alfie Devine.

Saturday 18 June

Group A: Slovakia 0-5 France (Trnava)

Group A: Italy 2-1 Romania (Dunajská Streda)

Sunday 19 June

Group B: Serbia 2-2 Israel (Žiar nad Hronom)

Group B: England 2-0 Austria (Banská Bystrica)

The groups Group A: Slovakia (hosts), Romania, Italy, France Group B: England, Israel, Serbia, Austria



FIFA U-20 World Cup play-off

Tuesday 28 June

Third place Group A vs Third place Group B (17:00, Senec)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 28 June

SF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B (17:00 or 20:00, Trnava or Dunajská Streda)

SF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A﻿ (17:00 or 20:00, Trnava or Dunajská Streda)

Final

Friday 1 July

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (20:00, Trnava)

What is the tournament format?

The group stage fixtures end on Saturday 25 June, with the top two teams in each group progressing to the semi-finals three days later. The semi-finals will be allocated to their stadiums on completion of the group stage.

All four semi-finalists will qualify for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia, along with the winner of a play-off between the team sides finishing third in the two groups, filling UEFA's five slots.