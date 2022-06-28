UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2022 Under-19 EURO semi-final round-up: France 1-2 Israel, England 2-1 Italy

Tuesday 28 June 2022

England overcame Italy and Israel stunned France to set up the final in Trnava on Friday.

Israel celebrate reaching the final after a surprise win against France
Israel celebrate reaching the final after a surprise win against France

Israel recorded a surprise victory over France, while England fought back against Italy to book their places in the 2022 Under-19 EURO final.

The showpiece will be held at Trnava Stadium and will kick off at 20:00 CET on Friday 1 July.

France 1-2 Israel: Haim’s men keep on surprising

Highlights: France 1-2 Israel

Both coaches' philosophies were on show in the opening stages of the match, as France dominated possession and Israel stayed compact, ready to break on the counter.

A slick move from Ofir Haim’s side created the opening goal, when Souleymane Toure turned into his own net from Oscar Gloukh’s fizzed delivery in the 29th minute.

Landry Chauvin brought on Ange-Yoan Bonny after 35 minutes to bolster his attack, but more of the same ensued; Les Bleuets attempted to pass their way through the white shirts, while Israel were content to stifle their opponents.

France pressed and pressed but, against the run of play, El Yam Kancepolsky’s 57th-minute header doubled Israel’s advantage. Alan Virginius’ precision strike five minutes later gave France hope, and their advances kept on coming.

But Haim’s side showed their collective mettle, dug in and battled to the very end to record a shock victory and reach their first ever U19 EURO final.

Key stat: In ten attempts France have won just three semi-finals.

    France 1-2 Israel: As it happened

    England 2-1 Italy: Young Lions roar back

    Highlights: England 2-1 Italy

    Fabio Miretti gave Italy the lead inside 13 minutes when his expertly-taken penalty squeezed into Matthew Cox’s bottom-right corner.

    Italy controlled the opening stages and nullified England’s wing-backs with captain Samuel Giovane especially impressive on the left side of the Azzurrini back line.

    However, towards the end of the first half, England gradually picked up momentum and Harvey Vale’s free-kick forced Sebastiano Desplanches to tip over the crossbar.

    Ian Foster’s triple substitution in the 56th minute soon paid dividends as Alex Scott rose highest to head home England’s equaliser just two minutes later, and an even contest ensued.

    As the final whistle loomed, England’s injection of energy gave them the upper hand. Foster’s side probed and eight minutes from time another corner proved to be Carmine Nunziata’s side’s downfall. Jarell Quansah glanced in the winner and England clung on to complete a dramatic comeback.

    Key stat: This was Italy's first semi-final defeat in the competition: W4 L1.

    England 2-1 Italy: As it happened

