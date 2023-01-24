UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Under-19 EURO: Scout tickets and scouting information

Tuesday 24 January 2023

Details for U19 qualifying and final tournaments.

Alex Meret and Kylian Mbappé are among future stars who represented their nations at U19 EURO
Alex Meret and Kylian Mbappé are among future stars who represented their nations at U19 EURO SPORTSFILE

Qualifying mini-tournaments

• For mini-tournament matches in the UEFA European Under-19 Championship (i.e. for the qualifying and elite rounds), scouts and club representatives who wish to attend – and therefore wish to receive tickets – should contact the national association hosting the mini-tournament in question. The associations are responsible for handling ticket requests for matches played in their countries.

Final tournaments

• Approximately one week after the final tournament draw, a link to the UEFA ticket portal where scouts and club representatives can request tickets will be available in this section.

Final tournament ticket ordering procedure

• A number of tickets have been reserved for scouts and club representatives for each match of the UEFA European Under-19 final tournament.

• A maximum of two tickets can be allocated per club/organisation. Due to limited stadium capacities, the number of tickets per club/organisation for some matches may be limited to one.

• Tickets will be complimentary but do not include hospitality, parking or accreditations.

• Confirmation of applications will be sent by email.

• Applications after the deadline will not be accepted, however tickets will be available for purchase on the final tournaments’ online ticketing website and at the stadium on match days.

• Tickets which have not been collected will be made available to the general public or other target groups 15 minutes after kick-off.

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 24 January 2023