2023/24 Under-19 EURO qualifying round groups

The 2023/24 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round runs from 11 to 17 October and 15 to 21 November, beginning the road to the eight-team finals in Northern Ireland.

The top two teams in each group will join top seeds Portugal in the spring 2024 elite round along with the third-placed team with the best record against the top two in their section. Hosts Northern Ireland qualify directly for the final tournament from 15 to 28 July, which will also act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Matches

Group 1 (15–21 November): France (hosts), Denmark, Iceland, Estonia

Group 2 (11–17 October): Norway, Hungary, Latvia (hosts), Gibraltar

Group 3 (15–21 November): Serbia, Scotland, Bulgaria (hosts), Andorra

Group 4 (15–21 November): Italy (holders), Sweden (hosts), Switzerland, Liechtenstein

Group 5 (11–17 October): Germany, Poland (hosts), North Macedonia, Kazakhstan

Group 6 (15–21 November): Spain, Georgia (hosts), Cyprus, Moldova

Group 7 (15–21 November): Ukraine, Slovakia, Kosovo, Malta (hosts)

Group 8 (15–21 November): Türkiye (hosts), Greece, Belarus, Lithuania

Group 9 (15–21 November): Israel, Croatia (hosts), Armenia, Faroe Islands

Group 10 (11–17 October): Czechia (hosts), Romania, Finland, San Marino

Group 11 (15–21 November): Netherlands, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Azerbaijan, Luxembourg (hosts)

Group 12 (11–17 October): England, Austria, Wales, Montenegro (hosts)

Group 13 (15–21 Novembe﻿r): Republic of Ireland, Belgium, Slovenia, Albania (hosts)