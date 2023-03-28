2022/23 Under-19 EURO elite round latest: Italy, Norway, Portugal qualify

The UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round runs ends on Tuesday, with the seven group winners to join hosts Malta in the finals from 3 to 16 July.

In the elite round, the 27 teams that emerged from the qualifying round join top seeds Portugal, who entered at this stage, and are among the teams now into the finals. The draw is on 19 April.

Qualified for finaks Italy, Malta (hosts), Norway, Portugal

Scores

Group 1

Qualified: Norway

Also in group: France (hosts), Romania, Northern Ireland

Group 2

Quaified: Italy

Also in group: Germany (hosts), Belgium, Slovenia

Group 3: Ukraine, Spain (hosts), Denmark, Luxembourg

Group 4:

Qualified: Portugal (hosts)

Also in group: Czechia, Sweden, Croatia

Group 5: Republic of Ireland (hosts), Greece, Estonia, Slovakia

Group 6: Serbia, Poland (hosts), Israel, Latvia

Group 7: England (holders/hosts), Türkiye, Iceland, Hungary

• The group winners qualify to join hosts Malta in the finals.

Meet the teams

• England beat Israel in the 2022 final to win their second U19 title (third including the previous U18 EURO). France and Italy were beaten semi-finalists with hosts Slovakia, Romania, Austria and Serbia also involved in the finals. Israel and Serbia drew 2-2 in the group stage while France beat Romania 2-1.

• Other former U19 champions (since 2001/02) involved in the elite round are Spain (8 titles), France (3), Germany (2), Italy (1), Portugal (1), Serbia (1) and Ukraine (1).

• Spain are aiming to extend their record (shared with France) of qualifying 12 times since the switch to U19 classification.

• Denmark, Iceland, Latvia and Luxembourg are aiming to join Malta in making their U19 finals debut. Estonia and Northern Ireland have only ever previously competed in the finals as hosts.