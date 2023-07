2023 Under-19 EURO finals: Meet the semi-finalists

The 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship semi-finalists have been confirmed.

We introduce the four teams who will compete for the title including three past champions.

Fixtures and results

Match dates

SEMI-FINALS

Thursday 13 July

Portugal vs Norway (18:00, Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola)

Spain vs Italy (21:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali)

FINAL

Sunday 16 July

21:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali

Qualifying round: Bye

Elite round: Group 4 winners (played in Portugal)

W1-0 vs Sweden, W3-0 vs Czechia, W3-0 vs Croatia

Top scorer: Hugo Félix 3

U19 final tournament appearances: 11

2023 finals top scorers so far: Gabriel Brás, Hugo Félix, João Gonçalves (2)

Semi-final appearances: 8

Final appearances: 5 (most recent: 2019)

Previous best: Winners x 1 (2018)

2018 highlights: Portugal win epic final

Qualifying round: Group 10 runners-up (played in North Macedonia)

W2-0 vs San Marino, W6-2 vs North Macedonia, L0-2 vs Serbia

Elite round: Group 1 winners (played in France)

W4-0 vs Romania, W2-1 vs France, W5-2 vs Northern Ireland

Top scorer: Erik Flataker 4

U19 final tournament appearances: 6

2023 finals top scorers so far: Niklas Ødegård, Alwande Roaldsøy (2)

Semi-final appearances: Debut

Final appearances: N/A

Previous best: Group stage (2002, 2003, 2005, 2018, 2019)

Highlights: Spain 0-0 Norway

Qualifying round: Group 5 third place (played in Poland)

L0-2 vs Estonia, W3-2 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W1-0 vs Poland

Elite round: Group 2 winners (played in Germany)

W3-2 vs Germany, D0-0 vs Slovenia, D2-2 vs Belgium

Top scorer: Samuele Vignato 3

U19 final tournament appearances: 9

2023 finals top scorers so far: Luca D'Andrea, Pio Esposito, Luis Hasa, Luca Lipani, Cher N'Dour, Samuele Vignato (1)

Semi-finals appearances: 7

Final appearances: 4 (most recent: 2018)

Previous best: Winners x 1 (2003)

2003 final: Italy 2-0 Portugal

Qualifying round: Group 7 winners (played in Belgium)

W5-0 vs Albania, D0-0 vs Belgium

Elite round: Group 3 winners (played in Spain)

D0-0 vs Denmark, W4-0 vs Luxembourg, W4-0 vs Ukraine

Top scorers: Angel Alarcon, Victor Barberá, César Palacios 2

U19 final tournament appearances: 13

Finals top scorer/s so far: Víctor Barberà (3)

Semi-final appearances: 11

Final appearances: 9 (most recent: 2019)

Previous best: Winners x 8 (most recent: 2019)

2019 final highlights: Portugal 0-2 Spain