Where to watch Under-19 EURO: TV, streaming
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
You can watch the finals thanks to UEFA's broadcast partners and the live streaming of games.
Under-19 EURO rights holders
Please check individual broadcaster schedules for details about which matches will be televised or streamed in your territory.
All information is subject to agreements being reached between UEFA and individual broadcasters.
UEFA.tv
Matches will be streamed live in certain territories on UEFA.tv. Highlights of all matches will be available to view as of midnight CET.
Please check the UEFA.tv home screen for matches that may be available in your territory.
Official Under-19 EURO broadcast partners
Partners in Europe and across the globe will be broadcasting Under-19 EURO. Find your local broadcast partner(s) below.
Europe
Albania: RTSH
Andorra: TVE
Armenia: Public TV Armenia
Austria: ORF
Azerbaijan: Public TV Azerbaijan
Belgium: RTBF, VRT
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Sportklub Balkans
Bulgaria: BNT
Croatia: Sportklub Balkans
Cyprus: CyBC
Czechia: Česká televize
Denmark: DKDR Sport
Estonia: ERR
Faroe Islands: DKDR Sport
Finland: YLE
Georgia: GPB
Greece: ERT Greece
Greenland: DKDR Sport
Hungary: MTVA Hungary
Iceland: RÚV
Israel: KAN
Italy: RAI
Kazakhstan: KZTV
Kosovo: RTK Kosovo
Latvia: LT
Liechtenstein: SRG SSR
Lithuania: LRT
Luxembourg: RTBF, VRT
Malta: PBS
Moldova: TVR
Montenegro: Sportklub Balkans
Netherlands: NOS
North Macedonia: Sportklub Balkans
Norway: NRK, TV2-N
Poland: TVP
Portugal: RTP Portugal
Republic of Ireland: RTE
Romania: TVR
San Marino: RAI
Serbia: Sportklub Balkans
Slovakia: RTV Slovakia
Slovenia: Sportklub Balkans
Spain: TVE
Sweden: SVT
Switzerland: SRG SSR
Türkiye: TRT
Ukraine: PBC Ukraine
United Kingdom: BBC
Vatican City: RAI
Outside Europe
Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Gabon, Republic of Guinea, Ivory Coast, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Togo: New World TV
United States (including American Samoa, Guam, Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands): TUDN (Univision)
All information subject to change.