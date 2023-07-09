2023 UEFA Under-19 EURO final tournament: All the fixtures and results

Italy drew with Poland to finish Group A runners-up and join Portugal in the 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship semi-finals.

﻿Igor Strzałek's long-range strike gave Marcin Brosz's side an early advantage, but Luis Hasa was alert to turn in from Samuele Vignato's unstoppable run and secure the point Italy required. Portugal rounded off their Group A campaign with a third win, beating eliminated hosts Malta 2-1.

The last-four line-up will be confirmed following Group B’s matches on Monday.

Spain have already claimed a last-four berth, but a win against Norway would secure top spot. However, Norway will qualify if they avoid defeat – and finish top if they win – or if Iceland do not beat Greece.

Norway were close to joining Spain in the last four on Matchday 2, but Eggert Aron Gudmundsson hit a stunning 87th-minute equaliser – "just ridiculous" in the Iceland man's own words – denied them and kept both sides in contention heading into Group B's final round of matches.

That means it is a must-win scenario for Iceland as they face Greece, who can no longer advance from the group. Iceland will also be relying on a Norway defeat against Spain, for any hope of setting up a semi-final with Portugal.

MATCHDAY 3

All kick-off times CET

Sunday 9 July

Group A

Italy 1-1 Poland (National Stadium, Ta'Qali)

Portugal 2-1 Malta (Gozo Stadium, Xewkija)

Monday 10 July

Group B

Spain vs Norway (21:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali)

Greece vs Iceland (21:00, Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola)

SEMI-FINALS

Thursday 13 July

18:00, Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola

21:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali

In the semi-finals, the winner of Group A plays the runner-up of Group B and vice versa. The allocation of semi-finals to stadiums will occur after the group stage.

FINAL

Sunday 16 July

21:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali

Group stage

MATCHDAY 1

Monday 3 July

Group A

Poland 0-2 Portugal (Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola)

Malta 0-4 Italy (National Stadium, Ta'Qali)

An exquisite Hugo Félix solo goal followed Gabriel Brás' early header as Portugal eased to three points against Poland, while Italy converted three of their four penalties in a comfortable victory over ten-man hosts Malta.

Tuesday 4 July

Group B

Norway 5-4 Greece (Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali)

Iceland 1-2 Spain (Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali)

Norway edged Greece in a dramatic nine-goal thriller, before Spain saw off Iceland at the Centenary Stadium in Ta'Qali to get Group B under way.

MATCHDAY 2

Thursday 6 July

Group A

Portugal 5-1 Italy (Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali)

Portugal beat ten-man Italy at Centenary Stadium in Ta'Qali to win Group A and guarantee their semi-finals spot. After an even first half, Joaquim Milheiro's side went up a gear after the break, taking advantage of their extra man to clinically dispatch the Azzurrini.

Malta 0-2 Poland (Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali)

Poland eliminated hosts Malta in a dramatic contest, which ended with both sides reduced to ten men, and with the hosts confirmed bottom of the group.

Friday 7July

Group B

Greece 0-5 Spain (Gozo Stadium, Xewkija)

Spain dispatched Greece in a ruthless display to guarantee to their ticket to the semi-finals.Three early first-half goals in quick succession set the tone as José Lana’s Spain controlled their contest at Gozo Stadium.

Iceland 1-1 Norway (Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola)

Eggert Aron Guðmundsson's magnificent solo goal cancelled out Alwande Roaldsøy's penalty as Norway and Iceland's exciting encounter ended all square, leaving both sides still in the running for a last-four berth.

