2023 UEFA Under-19 EURO final tournament: All the fixtures and results

Thursday, July 6, 2023

Check out all the fixtures and results from the Under-19 EURO in Malta, which runs until 16 July.

Rodrigo Ribeiro (left) after scoring Portugal's first against Italy
Rodrigo Ribeiro (left) after scoring Portugal's first against Italy UEFA via Sportsfile

Portugal sunk a ten-man Italy at Centenary Stadium in Ta'Qali to get Matchday 2 of the 2023 Under-19 EURO under way on Thursday. After an even first half, Joaquim Milheiro's side returned a different beast after the break, taking advantage of their extra man to clinically dispatch the Azzurrini.

Marcin Brosz's well-drilled Poland eliminated hosts Malta in the late kick-off, a dramatic contest, which ended with both sides reduced to ten men.

Group B continues on Friday, with the final round of matches set for Sunday 9 and Monday 10 July.

The Under-19 EURO groups

Group A: Malta (hosts), Portugal, Poland, Italy
Group B: Iceland, Greece, Norway, Spain

Group stage

All kick-off times CET

MATCHDAY 1

Monday 3 July
Group A
Poland 0-2 Portugal (Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola)
Malta 0-4 Italy (National Stadium, Ta'Qali)

In Monday's matches, an exquisite Hugo Félix solo goal followed Gabriel Brás' early header as Portugal eased to three points against Poland, while Italy converted three of their four penalties in a comfortable victory over ten-man hosts Malta.

Highlights: Malta 0-4 Italy

Tuesday 4 July
Group B
Norway 5-4 Greece (Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali)
Iceland 1-2 Spain (Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali)

Norway edged Greece in a dramatic nine-goal thriller, before Spain saw off Iceland at the Centenary Stadium in Ta’Qali to get Group B underway in the 2023 Under-19 European Championship.

Highlights: Norway 5-4 Greece

MATCHDAY 2

Thursday 6 July
Group A
Portugal 5-1 Italy (Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali)
Malta 0-2 Poland (Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali)

Friday 7July
Group B
Greece vs Spain (18:00, Gozo Stadium, Xewkija)
Iceland vs Norway (21:00, Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola)

2003 final: Italy 2-0 Portugal

MATCHDAY 3

Sunday 9 July
Group A
Italy vs Poland (18:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali)
Portugal vs Malta (18:00, Gozo Stadium, Xewkija)

Monday 10 July
Group B
Spain vs Norway (21:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali)
Greece vs Iceland (21:00, Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola)

Meet the contenders

SEMI-FINALS

The top two teams in each section progress to the semi-finals on 13 July, with the final three days later at the National Stadium, Ta'Qali.

Thursday 13 July
18:00, Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola
21:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali

In the semi-finals, the winner of Group A plays the runner-up of Group B and vice versa. The allocation of semi-finals to stadiums will occur after the group stage.

FINAL

Sunday 16 July
21:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali

When and where will the 2023 Under-19 EURO matches take place?

Four venues are hosting the tournament: Gozo Stadium in Xewkija, Tony Bezzina Stadium in Paola, and Centenary Stadium and the National Stadium in Ta'Qali. The National Stadium will host the final at 21:00 CET on Sunday 16 July.

