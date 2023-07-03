2023 UEFA Under-19 EURO final tournament: All the fixtures
Monday, July 3, 2023
Check out all the fixtures and results from the Under-19 EURO in Malta, which runs until 16 July.
An exquisite Hugo Félix solo goal followed Gabriel Brás' opener as Portugal eased to three points against Poland in the opening match of the 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship on 3 July.
Hosts Malta take on Italy in Monday's Group A late game.
Group B matches, involving Iceland, Greece, Norway and Spain will place on 4, 7 and 10 July, while Group A continues on 6 and 9 July.
Group stage
All kick-off times CET
Matchday 1
Monday 3 July
Group A
Poland 0-2 Portugal (Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola)
Malta vs Italy (21:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali)
Tuesday 4 July
Group B
Norway vs Greece (18:00, Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali)
Iceland vs Spain (21:15, Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali)
The Under-19 EURO groups
Group A: Malta (hosts), Portugal, Poland, Italy
Group B: Iceland, Greece, Norway, Spain
Matchday 2
Thursday 6 July
Group A
Portugal vs Italy (18:00, Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali)
Malta vs Poland (21:15, Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali)
Friday 7July
Group B
Greece vs Spain (18:00, Gozo Stadium, Xewkija)
Iceland vs Norway (21:00, Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola)
Matchday 3
Sunday 9 July
Group A
Italy vs Poland (18:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali)
Portugal vs Malta (18:00, Gozo Stadium, Xewkija)
Monday 10 July
Group B
Spain vs Norway (21:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali)
Greece vs Iceland (21:00, Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola)
Semi-finals
The top two teams in each section progress to the semi-finals on 13 July, with the final three days later at the National Stadium, Ta'Qali.
Thursday 13 July
18:00, Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola
21:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali
In the semi-finals, the winner of Group A plays the runner-up of Group B and vice versa. The allocation of semi-finals to stadiums will occur after the group stage.
Final
Sunday 16 July
21:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali
When and where will the 2023 Under-19 EURO matches take place?
Four venues are hosting the tournament: Gozo Stadium in Xewkija, Tony Bezzina Stadium in Paola, and Centenary Stadium and the National Stadium in Ta'Qali. The National Stadium will host the final at 21:00 CET on Sunday 16 July.