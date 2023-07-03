2023 UEFA Under-19 EURO final tournament: All the fixtures

An exquisite Hugo Félix solo goal followed Gabriel Brás' opener as Portugal eased to three points against Poland in the opening match of the 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship on 3 July.

Hosts Malta take on Italy in Monday's Group A late game.

Group B matches, involving Iceland, Greece, Norway and Spain will place on 4, 7 and 10 July, while Group A continues on 6 and 9 July.

Group stage

All kick-off times CET

Matchday 1

Monday 3 July

Group A

Poland 0-2 Portugal (Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola)

Malta vs Italy (21:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali)

Tuesday 4 July

Group B

Norway vs Greece (18:00, Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali)

Iceland vs Spain (21:15, Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali)

The Under-19 EURO groups Group A: Malta (hosts), Portugal, Poland, Italy

Group B: Iceland, Greece, Norway, Spain

U19 EURO: Which stars will emerge in Malta?

Matchday 2

Thursday 6 July

Group A

Portugal vs Italy (18:00, Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali)

Malta vs Poland (21:15, Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali)

Friday 7July

Group B

Greece vs Spain (18:00, Gozo Stadium, Xewkija)

Iceland vs Norway (21:00, Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola)

2003 final: Italy 2-0 Portugal

Matchday 3

Sunday 9 July

Group A

Italy vs Poland (18:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali)

Portugal vs Malta (18:00, Gozo Stadium, Xewkija)

Monday 10 July

Group B

Spain vs Norway (21:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali)

Greece vs Iceland (21:00, Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola)

Semi-finals

The top two teams in each section progress to the semi-finals on 13 July, with the final three days later at the National Stadium, Ta'Qali.

Thursday 13 July

18:00, Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola

21:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali

In the semi-finals, the winner of Group A plays the runner-up of Group B and vice versa. The allocation of semi-finals to stadiums will occur after the group stage.

Final

Sunday 16 July

21:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali