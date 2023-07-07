2023 UEFA Under-19 EURO final tournament: All the fixtures and results

Spain dispatched Greece in a ruthless display to guarantee their 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship semi-finals berth, while Norway and Iceland drew.

Three early first-half goals in quick succession set the tone as José Lana’s Spain controlled their contest at Gozo Stadium. In the late game, Eggert Aron Guðmundsson's magnificent solo goal cancelled out Alwande Roaldsøy's penalty as Norway and Iceland's exciting encounter ended all square. Greece bowed out of the tournament.

The final round of matches are set for Sunday 9 and Monday 10 July.

The Under-19 EURO groups Group A: Malta (hosts), Portugal, Poland, Italy

Group B: Iceland, Greece, Norway, Spain

Group stage

All kick-off times CET

MATCHDAY 1

Monday 3 July

Group A

Poland 0-2 Portugal (Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola)

Malta 0-4 Italy (National Stadium, Ta'Qali)

In Monday's matches, an exquisite Hugo Félix solo goal followed Gabriel Brás' early header as Portugal eased to three points against Poland, while Italy converted three of their four penalties in a comfortable victory over ten-man hosts Malta.

Highlights: Malta 0-4 Italy

Tuesday 4 July

Group B

Norway 5-4 Greece (Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali)

Iceland 1-2 Spain (Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali)

Norway edged Greece in a dramatic nine-goal thriller, before Spain saw off Iceland at the Centenary Stadium in Ta'Qali to get Group B under way.

Highlights: Norway 5-4 Greece

MATCHDAY 2

Thursday 6 July

Group A

Portugal 5-1 Italy (Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali)

Malta 0-2 Poland (Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali)

Portugal beat ten-man Italy at Centenary Stadium in Ta'Qali to win Group A and guarantee their semi-finals spot. After an even first half, Joaquim Milheiro's side went up a gear after the break, taking advantage of their extra man to clinically dispatch the Azzurrini.

Elsewhere, Marcin Brosz's well-drilled Poland eliminated hosts Malta in a dramatic contest, which ended with both sides reduced to ten men.

Highlights: Portugal 5-1 Italy

Friday 7July

Group B

Greece 0-5 Spain (Gozo Stadium, Xewkija)

Iceland 1-1 Norway (Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola)

MATCHDAY 3

Sunday 9 July

Group A

Italy vs Poland (18:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali)

Portugal vs Malta (18:00, Gozo Stadium, Xewkija)

Monday 10 July

Group B

Spain vs Norway (21:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali)

Greece vs Iceland (21:00, Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola)

Meet the contenders

SEMI-FINALS

The top two teams in each section progress to the semi-finals on 13 July, with the final three days later at the National Stadium, Ta'Qali.

Thursday 13 July

18:00, Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola

21:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali

In the semi-finals, the winner of Group A plays the runner-up of Group B and vice versa. The allocation of semi-finals to stadiums will occur after the group stage.

FINAL

Sunday 16 July

21:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali