2023 UEFA Under-19 EURO final tournament: All the fixtures and results
Friday, July 7, 2023
Article summary
Check out all the fixtures and results from the Under-19 EURO in Malta, which runs until 16 July.
Article top media content
Article body
Spain dispatched Greece in a ruthless display to guarantee their 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship semi-finals berth, while Norway and Iceland drew.
Three early first-half goals in quick succession set the tone as José Lana’s Spain controlled their contest at Gozo Stadium. In the late game, Eggert Aron Guðmundsson's magnificent solo goal cancelled out Alwande Roaldsøy's penalty as Norway and Iceland's exciting encounter ended all square. Greece bowed out of the tournament.
The final round of matches are set for Sunday 9 and Monday 10 July.
The Under-19 EURO groups
Group A: Malta (hosts), Portugal, Poland, Italy
Group B: Iceland, Greece, Norway, Spain
Group stage
All kick-off times CET
MATCHDAY 1
Monday 3 July
Group A
Poland 0-2 Portugal (Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola)
Malta 0-4 Italy (National Stadium, Ta'Qali)
In Monday's matches, an exquisite Hugo Félix solo goal followed Gabriel Brás' early header as Portugal eased to three points against Poland, while Italy converted three of their four penalties in a comfortable victory over ten-man hosts Malta.
Tuesday 4 July
Group B
Norway 5-4 Greece (Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali)
Iceland 1-2 Spain (Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali)
Norway edged Greece in a dramatic nine-goal thriller, before Spain saw off Iceland at the Centenary Stadium in Ta'Qali to get Group B under way.
MATCHDAY 2
Thursday 6 July
Group A
Portugal 5-1 Italy (Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali)
Malta 0-2 Poland (Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali)
Portugal beat ten-man Italy at Centenary Stadium in Ta'Qali to win Group A and guarantee their semi-finals spot. After an even first half, Joaquim Milheiro's side went up a gear after the break, taking advantage of their extra man to clinically dispatch the Azzurrini.
Elsewhere, Marcin Brosz's well-drilled Poland eliminated hosts Malta in a dramatic contest, which ended with both sides reduced to ten men.
Friday 7July
Group B
Greece 0-5 Spain (Gozo Stadium, Xewkija)
Iceland 1-1 Norway (Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola)
MATCHDAY 3
Sunday 9 July
Group A
Italy vs Poland (18:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali)
Portugal vs Malta (18:00, Gozo Stadium, Xewkija)
Monday 10 July
Group B
Spain vs Norway (21:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali)
Greece vs Iceland (21:00, Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola)
SEMI-FINALS
The top two teams in each section progress to the semi-finals on 13 July, with the final three days later at the National Stadium, Ta'Qali.
Group A matches will be played on 3, 6 and 9 July, while Group B matches, involving Iceland, Greece, Norway and Spain will be on 4, 7 and 10 July. The top two teams in each section progress to the semi-finals on 13 July, with the final three days later at the National Stadium, Ta'Qali.
Thursday 13 July
18:00, Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola
21:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali
In the semi-finals, the winner of Group A plays the runner-up of Group B and vice versa. The allocation of semi-finals to stadiums will occur after the group stage.
FINAL
Sunday 16 July
21:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali
When and where will the 2023 Under-19 EURO matches take place?
Four venues are hosting the tournament: Gozo Stadium in Xewkija, Tony Bezzina Stadium in Paola, and Centenary Stadium and the National Stadium in Ta'Qali. The National Stadium will host the final at 21:00 CET on Sunday 16 July.