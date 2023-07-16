2023 Under-19 EURO finals: Víctor Barberá crowned top scorer
Sunday, July 16, 2023
Article summary
Spain's Víctor Barberá finished top of the 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship goalscorers' ranking on four strikes.
Article top media content
Article body
Spain's Víctor Barberá topped the goalscorers' ranking at the 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship after finishing the tournament with four strikes.
Barberá's side were eliminated by eventual winners Italy in the semi-finals, but his tally was enough to leave him clear of Portugal duo Rodrigo Ribeiro and Hugo Félix – who were unable to add to their hauls during their 1-0 showpiece loss to the Azzurrini.
Ten more players scored two goals apiece: Portugal's Gabriel Brás, João Gonçalves and Gustavo Sá; Norway's Niklas Ødegård and Alwande Roaldsøy; Italy's Samuele Vignato and Luca Lipani; plus Greece's Stefanos Tzimas, Igor Strzałek of Poland and Spain defender Yarek Gasiorowski.
2023 U19 EURO finals top scorers
4 Víctor Barberá (Spain)
3 Hugo Félix (Portugal)
3 Rodrigo Ribeiro (Portugal)
2 Gabriel Brás (Portugal)
2 Yarek Gasiorowski (Spain)
2 João Gonçalves (Portugal)
2 Luca Lipani (Italy)
2 Niklas Ødegård (Norway)
2 Alwande Roaldsøy (Norway)
2 Gustavo Sá (Portugal)
2 Igor Strzałek (Poland)
2 Stefanos Tzimas (Greece)
2 Samuele Vignato (Italy)
Each team's 2023 U19 EURO finals top scorers
Greece: Stefanos Tzimas (2)
Iceland: Eggert Aron Gudmundsson, Agust Orri Thorsteinsson (1)
Italy: Luca Lipani, Samuele Vignato (2)
Malta: Basil Tuma (1)
Norway: Niklas Ødegård, Alwande Roaldsøy (2)
Poland: Igor Strzałek (2)
Portugal: Hugo Félix, Rodrigo Ribeiro (3)
Spain: Víctor Barberà (4)