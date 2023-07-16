2023 Under-19 EURO finals: Víctor Barberá crowned top scorer

Spain's Víctor Barberá topped the goalscorers' ranking at the 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship after finishing the tournament with four strikes.

Barberá's side were eliminated by eventual winners Italy in the semi-finals, but his tally was enough to leave him clear of Portugal duo Rodrigo Ribeiro and Hugo Félix – who were unable to add to their hauls during their 1-0 showpiece loss to the Azzurrini.

Ten more players scored two goals apiece: Portugal's Gabriel Brás, João Gonçalves and Gustavo Sá; Norway's Niklas Ødegård and Alwande Roaldsøy; Italy's Samuele Vignato and Luca Lipani; plus Greece's Stefanos Tzimas, Igor Strzałek of Poland and Spain defender Yarek Gasiorowski.

2023 U19 EURO finals top scorers 4 Víctor Barberá (Spain)

3 Hugo Félix (Portugal)

3 Rodrigo Ribeiro (Portugal)

2 Gabriel Brás (Portugal)

2 Yarek Gasiorowski (Spain)

2 João Gonçalves (Portugal)

2 Luca Lipani (Italy)

2 Niklas Ødegård (Norway)

2 Alwande Roaldsøy (Norway)

2 Gustavo Sá (Portugal)

2 Igor Strzałek (Poland)

2 Stefanos Tzimas (Greece)

2 Samuele Vignato (Italy)



Each team's 2023 U19 EURO finals top scorers

Greece: Stefanos Tzimas (2)

Iceland: Eggert Aron Gudmundsson, Agust Orri Thorsteinsson (1)

Italy: Luca Lipani, Samuele Vignato (2)

Malta: Basil Tuma (1)

Norway: Niklas Ødegård, Alwande Roaldsøy (2)

Poland: Igor Strzałek (2)

Portugal: Hugo Félix, Rodrigo Ribeiro (3)

Spain: Víctor Barberà (4)