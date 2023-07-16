2023 Under-19 EURO finals: Víctor Barberá crowned top scorer

Spain's Víctor Barberá topped the goalscorers' ranking at the 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship after finishing the tournament with four strikes.

Barberá's side were eliminated by eventual winners Italy in the semi-finals, but his tally was enough to leave him clear of Portugal duo Rodrigo Ribeiro and Hugo Félix – who were unable to add to their hauls during their 1-0 showpiece loss to the Azzurrini.

Ten more players scored two goals apiece: Portugal's Gabriel Brás, João Gonçalves and Gustavo Sá, Norway's Niklas Ødegård and Alwande Roaldsøy, Italy's Samuele Vignato and Luca Lipani plus Greece's Stefanos Tzimas, Igor Strzałek of Poland and Spain defender Yarek Gasiorowski.

2023 U19 EURO finals top scorers 4 Víctor Barberá (Spain)

3 Hugo Félix (Portugal)

3 Rodrigo Ribeiro (Portugal)

2 Gabriel Brás (Portugal)

2 Yarek Gasiorowski (Spain)

2 João Gonçalves (Portugal)

2 Luca Lipani (Italy)

2 Niklas Ødegård (Norway)

2 Alwande Roaldsøy (Norway)

2 Gustavo Sá (Portugal)

2 Igor Strzałek (Poland)

2 Stefanos Tzimas (Greece)

2 Samuele Vignato (Italy)



Each team's 2023 U19 EURO finals top scorers

Greece: Stefanos Tzimas (2)

Iceland: Eggert Aron Gudmundsson, Agust Orri Thorsteinsson (1)

Italy: Luca Lipani, Samuele Vignato (2)

Malta: Basil Tuma (1)

Norway: Niklas Ødegård, Alwande Roaldsøy (2)

Poland: Igor Strzałek (2)

Portugal: Hugo Félix, Rodrigo Ribeiro (3)

Spain: Víctor Barberà (4)