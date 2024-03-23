Under-19 EURO elite round latest: France, Türkiye qualify
Saturday, March 23, 2024
France and Türkiye have joined hosts Northern Ireland in July's finals with five more teams to be decided on Tuesday.
The UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round ends Tuesday with so far France and Türkiye having joined hosts Northern Ireland in July's finals
The 27 teams that emerged from the qualifying round join top seeds Portugal, who enter at this stage. The elite round group winners qualify join Northern Ireland in the finals from 15 to 28 July, which also act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.
France (who won U19 EURO when it was last held in Northern Ireland in 2005) and Türkiye have made sure of their places with a game to spare. The final tournament draw will be on Wednesday 17 April in Belfast.
Elite round groups
Group 1
Contenders: Spain, Kosovo, Austria, Slovenia (hosts)
Group 2
Qualified for final tournament: France
Also in group: Netherlands (hosts), Belgium, Lithuania
Group 3
Contenders: Israel, Norway (hosts), Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro
Group 4
Contenders: Portugal (hosts), Denmark, Serbia, Greece
Group 5
Contenders: Italy (hosts, holders), Czechia, Georgia, Scotland
Group 6
Qualified for final tournament: Türkiye
Also in group: Croatia (hosts), Romania, Germany
Group 7
Contenders: Ukraine, Switzerland, Ukraine, Latvia, North Macedonia (hosts)
Team guide
- Italy are the defending champions after beating Portugal last July in Malta to win their second U19 title since the switch to the current classification in 2001/02. Norway and Spain were beaten semi-finalists, while among the elite round contenders this time around, Greece also qualified.
- Other past winners in the draw other than Italy are Spain (8 from a record 13 qualifications), France (3), Germany (2), Portugal (1), Serbia (1) and Ukraine (1). Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Latvia, Montenegro and North Macedonia are aiming to reach the U19 finals for the first time.