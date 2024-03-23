Under-19 EURO elite round latest: France, Türkiye qualify

The UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round ends Tuesday with so far France and Türkiye having joined hosts Northern Ireland in July's finals

The 27 teams that emerged from the qualifying round join top seeds Portugal, who enter at this stage. The elite round group winners qualify join Northern Ireland in the finals from 15 to 28 July, which also act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

France (who won U19 EURO when it was last held in Northern Ireland in 2005) and Türkiye have made sure of their places with a game to spare. The final tournament draw will be on Wednesday 17 April in Belfast.

Matches

Group 1

Contenders: Spain, Kosovo, Austria, Slovenia (hosts)

Group 2

Qualified for final tournament: France

Also in group: Netherlands (hosts), Belgium, Lithuania

Group 3

Contenders: Israel, Norway (hosts), Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro

Group 4

Contenders: Portugal (hosts), Denmark, Serbia, Greece

Group 5

Contenders: Italy (hosts, holders), Czechia, Georgia, Scotland

Group 6

Qualified for final tournament: Türkiye

Also in group: Croatia (hosts), Romania, Germany

Group 7

Contenders: Ukraine, Switzerland, Ukraine, Latvia, North Macedonia (hosts)

2023 final highlights: Portugal 0-1 Italy

Team guide