Under-19 EURO elite round latest: France, Spain, Türkiye qualify

The UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round ends today with so far France, holders Italy, Spain, Türkiye and Ukraine having joined hosts Northern Ireland in July's finals

The 27 teams that emerged from the qualifying round are joined by top seeds Portugal, who entered at this stage. The elite round group winners qualify join Northern Ireland in the finals from 15 to 28 July, which also act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

The final tournament draw will be on Wednesday 17 April in Belfast.

Matches

Group 1

Qualified for final tournament: Spain

Also in group: Slovenia (hosts), Kosovo, Austria

Group 2

Qualified for final tournament: France

Also in group: Netherlands (hosts), Belgium, Lithuania

Group 3

Contenders: Norway (hosts), Montenegro, Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group 4

Contenders: Portugal (hosts), Denmark, Greece, Serbia

Group 5

Qualified for final tournament: Italy (hosts, holders)

Also in group: Czechia, Georgia, Scotland

Group 6

Qualified for final tournament: Türkiye

Also in group: Croatia (hosts), Romania, Germany

Group 7

Qualified for final tournament: Ukraine

Also in group: Switzerland, Latvia, North Macedonia (hosts)

2023 final highlights: Portugal 0-1 Italy

Team guide