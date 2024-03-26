Under-19 EURO elite round latest: France, Spain, Türkiye qualify
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
France, holders Italy, Spain, Türkiye and Ukraine have joined hosts Northern Ireland in July's finals with two more teams to be decided on Tuesday.
The UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round ends today with so far France, holders Italy, Spain, Türkiye and Ukraine having joined hosts Northern Ireland in July's finals
The 27 teams that emerged from the qualifying round are joined by top seeds Portugal, who entered at this stage. The elite round group winners qualify join Northern Ireland in the finals from 15 to 28 July, which also act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.
The final tournament draw will be on Wednesday 17 April in Belfast.
Elite round groups
Group 1
Qualified for final tournament: Spain
Also in group: Slovenia (hosts), Kosovo, Austria
Group 2
Qualified for final tournament: France
Also in group: Netherlands (hosts), Belgium, Lithuania
Group 3
Contenders: Norway (hosts), Montenegro, Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group 4
Contenders: Portugal (hosts), Denmark, Greece, Serbia
Group 5
Qualified for final tournament: Italy (hosts, holders)
Also in group: Czechia, Georgia, Scotland
Group 6
Qualified for final tournament: Türkiye
Also in group: Croatia (hosts), Romania, Germany
Group 7
Qualified for final tournament: Ukraine
Also in group: Switzerland, Latvia, North Macedonia (hosts)
Team guide
- Italy are the defending champions after beating Portugal last July in Malta to win their second U19 title since the switch to the current classification in 2001/02. Norway and Spain were beaten semi-finalists, while among the elite round contenders this time around, Greece also qualified.
- Other past winners involved other than Italy are Spain (8 from a record 13 qualifications, now 14 including 2024), France (3), Germany (2), Portugal (1), Serbia (1) and Ukraine (1). Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Latvia, Montenegro and North Macedonia were aiming to reach the U19 finals for the first time.