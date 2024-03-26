UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Under-19 EURO elite round latest: France, Spain, Türkiye qualify

Tuesday, March 26, 2024

France, holders Italy, Spain, Türkiye and Ukraine have joined hosts Northern Ireland in July's finals with two more teams to be decided on Tuesday.

The 27 teams that emerged from the qualifying round are joined by top seeds Portugal, who entered at this stage. The elite round group winners qualify join Northern Ireland in the finals from 15 to 28 July, which also act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

The final tournament draw will be on Wednesday 17 April in Belfast.

Matches

Elite round groups

Group 1 
Qualified for final tournament: Spain
Also in group: Slovenia (hosts), Kosovo, Austria

Group 2
Qualified for final tournament: France
Also in group: Netherlands (hosts), Belgium, Lithuania

Group 3
Contenders: Norway (hosts), Montenegro, Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group 4
Contenders: Portugal (hosts), Denmark, Greece, Serbia

Group 5 
Qualified for final tournament: Italy (hosts, holders)
Also in group: Czechia, Georgia, Scotland

Group 6
Qualified for final tournament: Türkiye
Also in group: Croatia (hosts), Romania, Germany

Group 7
Qualified for final tournament: Ukraine
Also in group: Switzerland, Latvia, North Macedonia (hosts)

Team guide

  • Italy are the defending champions after beating Portugal last July in Malta to win their second U19 title since the switch to the current classification in 2001/02. Norway and Spain were beaten semi-finalists, while among the elite round contenders this time around, Greece also qualified.
  • Other past winners involved other than Italy are Spain (8 from a record 13 qualifications, now 14 including 2024), France (3), Germany (2), Portugal (1), Serbia (1) and Ukraine (1). Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Latvia, Montenegro and North Macedonia were aiming to reach the U19 finals for the first time.
