Under-19 EURO elite round starts Wednesday
Thursday, March 14, 2024
The groups running from 20 to 26 March will produce the seven teams joining hosts Northern Ireland in July's finals.
The UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round runs from Wednesday until 26 March
The 27 teams that emerged from the qualifying round join top seeds Portugal, who enter at this stage. The elite round group winners qualify to join hosts Northern Ireland in the finals from 15 to 28 July, which also act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile. The final tournament draw will be on Wednesday 17 April in Belfast.
Elite round groups
Group 1: Spain, Austria, Kosovo, Slovenia (hosts)
Group 2: Netherlands (hosts), Belgium, France, Lithuania
Group 3: Norway (hosts), Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro
Group 4: Portugal (hosts), Denmark, Serbia, Greece
Group 5: Scotland, Czechia, Georgia, Italy (hosts, holders)
Group 6: Türkiye, Germany, Croatia (hosts), Romania
Group 7: Switzerland, Ukraine, North Macedonia (hosts), Latvia
Team guide
- Italy are the defending champions after beating Portugal last July in Malta to win their second U19 title since the switch to the current classification in 2001/02. Norway and Spain were beaten semi-finalists, while among the elite round contenders this time around, Greece also qualified.
- Other past winners in the draw other than Italy are Spain (8 from a record 13 qualifications), France (3), Germany (2), Portugal (1), Serbia (1) and Ukraine (1). Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Latvia, Montenegro and North Macedonia are aiming to reach the U19 finals for the first time.