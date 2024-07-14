2024 Under-19 EURO: Meet the contenders

The 2024 UEFA European Under-19 Championship in Northern Ireland runs from 15 to 28 July, with the hosts joined by the seven elite round winners.

We introduce the eight teams who will compete for the title.

Who meets who in the group stage Group A: Northern Ireland (hosts), Norway, ﻿Italy (holders), Ukraine

Group B: Denmark, ﻿Türkiye, France, Spain

Matches

Match dates

Group A: 15, 18, 21 July

Group B: 16, 19, 22 July

Semi-finals: 25 July

Final: 28 July

Qualifying round: Group 1 winners (played in France)

D1-1 vs Iceland, W4-0 vs Estonia, W2-1 vs France

Elite round: Group 4 winners (played in Portugal)

W3-1 vs Serbia, W2-1 vs Greece, W2-0 vs Portugal

Top scorer: Valdemar Andreasen 5

2022/23: Elite round

Previous best: Finals debut

Qualified for the last of the U18 EURO tournaments in 2001, exiting in the group stage.

Qualifying round: Group 1 runners-up (played in France)

W2-0 vs Estonia, W1-0 vs Iceland, L1-2 vs Denmark

Elite round: Group 2 winners (played in Netherlands)

W2-0 vs Belgium, W1-0 vs Netherlands, L0-2 vs Lithuania

Top scorer: Mathys Tel 2

2022/23: Elite round

Previous best: Winners x 3 (2005, 2010, 2016)

Won the previous U19 EURO in Northern Ireland in 2005; include much of the squad that won the 2022 U17 EURO.

2023 final highlights: Portugal 0-1 Italy

Qualifying round: Group 4 runners-up (played in Sweden)

W7-0 vs Liechtenstein, L0-1 vs Switzerland, D2-2 vs Sweden

Elite round: Group 5 winners (played in Italy)

W3-1 vs Scotland, W2-1 vs Czechia, W5-0 vs Georgia

Top scorer: Simone Pafundi 5

2022/23: Winners

Previous best: Winners x 2 (2003, 2023)

Beat Portugal in the 2023 final, just as in 2003.

Qualified as hosts

Results in 2023/24: L2-3a vs Italy (7 September), L1-2h vs Hungary (15 November), L0-2h vs Czechia (18 November), L0-3h vs Portugal (21 November), D2-2h vs Slovakia (7 June), D1-1h vs Slovakia (10 June)

Top scorers: Reece Evans 2

2022/23: Elite round

Previous best: Group stage (2005)

Second time as hosts after 2005.

2023 highlights: Norway 5-4 Greece

Qualifying round: Group 2 winners (played in Latvia)

W10-0 vs Gibraltar, W3-0 vs Latvia, W2-1 vs Hungary

Elite round: Group 3 winners (played in Bosnia and Herzegovina)

W2-1 vs Montenegro, W3-2 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W2-0 vs Israel

Top scorer: Sindre Walle Egeli 7

2022/23: Semi-finals

Previous best: Semi-finals (2023)

Got through the group stage for the first time at their sixth attempt last year; the only team to win all six qualifying games.

Qualifying round: Group 6 winners (played in Georgia)

W5-0 vs Moldova, W2-0 vs Cyprus, W4-0 vs Georgia

Elite round: Group 1 winners (played in Slovenia)

D1-1 vs Slovenia, W2-1 vs Kosovo, W2-1 vs Austria

Top scorer: Yarek Gasiorowski 4

2022/23: Semi-finals

Previous best: Winners x 8 (2002, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019)

Qualified for a record 14th time and aiming to add to their unmatched eight titles since the reclassification to U19 in 2001/02 (next best is France on three).

2023 highlights: Greece 0-5 Spain

Qualifying round: Group 8 winners (played in Türkiye)

W3-1 vs Lithuania, W3-1 vs Belarus, W1-0 vs Greece

Elite round: Group 6 winners (played in Croatia)

W2-0 vs Romania, W2-1 vs Croatia, L0-2 vs Germany

Top scorer: Semih Kılıçsoy 3

2021/22: Elite round

Previous best: Runners-up (2004)

First qualification since 2018.

Qualifying round: Group 7 winners (played in Malta)

W3-1 vs Malta, L0-4 vs Kosovo, W4-0 vs Slovakia

Elite round: Group 7 winners (played in North Macedonia)

W2-0 vs North Macedonia, W3-0 vs Latvia, W3-0 vs Switzerland

Top scorer: Matvii Ponomarenko 6

2022/23: Elite round

Previous best: Winners x 1 (2009)