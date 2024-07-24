2024 Under-19 EURO: Meet the semi-finalists
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Four teams will compete on Thursday for places in Sunday's Belfast final.
Italy meet Spain before France take on Ukraine in the 2024 UEFA European Under-19 Championship semi-finals in Northern Ireland.
We introduce the four teams who will compete for the title.
France
Qualifying round: Group 1 runners-up (played in France)
W2-0 vs Estonia, W1-0 vs Iceland, L1-2 vs Denmark
Elite round: Group 2 winners (played in Netherlands)
W2-0 vs Belgium, W1-0 vs Netherlands, L0-2 vs Lithuania
Qualifying top scorer: Mathys Tel 2
Group A winners
W 2-1 vs Türkiye, W 4-2 vs Denmark, D 2-2 vs Spain
Finals top scorer: Saimon Bouabre 2
2022/23: Elite round
Previous best: Winners x 3 (2005, 2010, 2016)
Previous semi-finals: W4 L4 D2*
*In 2012 and 2019 France drew after added extra time but lost on penalties.
- Won the previous U19 EURO in Northern Ireland in 2005; include much of the squad that won the 2022 U17 EURO.
Italy (holders)
Qualifying round: Group 4 runners-up (played in Sweden)
W7-0 vs Liechtenstein, L0-1 vs Switzerland, D2-2 vs Sweden
Elite round: Group 5 winners (played in Italy)
W3-1 vs Scotland, W2-1 vs Czechia, W5-0 vs Georgia
Qualifying top scorer: Simone Pafundi 5
Group B winners
W 2-1 vs Norway, W 3-0 vs Northern Ireland, L 3-2 vs Ukraine
Finals top scorers: Francesco Camarda, Kevin Zeroli 2
2022/23: Winners
Previous best: Winners x 2 (2003, 2023)
Previous semi-finals: W5 L1
- Beat Portugal in the 2023 final, just as in 2003.
Spain
Qualifying round: Group 6 winners (played in Georgia)
W5-0 vs Moldova, W2-0 vs Cyprus, W4-0 vs Georgia
Elite round: Group 1 winners (played in Slovenia)
D1-1 vs Slovenia, W2-1 vs Kosovo, W2-1 vs Austria
Qualifying top scorer: Yarek Gasiorowski 4
Runners-up Group B
W 2-1 vs Denmark, D 1-1 vs Türkiye, D 2-2 vs France
Finals top scorers: Chema Andrés, Yarek Gasiorowski, Iker Bravo, Dani Rodríguez, Wassim Keddari 1
2022/23: Semi-finals
Previous best: Winners x 8 (2002, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019)
Previous semi-finals: W5 L2 D4*
*In 2004, 2007, 2012 and 2019 Spain drew after added extra time but won on penalties.
- Qualified for a record 14th time and aiming to add to their unmatched eight titles since the reclassification to U19 in 2001/02 (next best is France on three).
Ukraine
Qualifying round: Group 7 winners (played in Malta)
W3-1 vs Malta, L0-4 vs Kosovo, W4-0 vs Slovakia
Elite round: Group 7 winners (played in North Macedonia)
W2-0 vs North Macedonia, W3-0 vs Latvia, W3-0 vs Switzerland
Qualifying top scorer: Matvii Ponomarenko 6
Group A runners-up
D 0-0 vs Ukraine, D 0-0 vs Norway, W 3-2 Ukraine
Finals top scorers: Hennadii Synchuk, Matvii Ponomarenko, Danylo Krevsun 1
2022/23: Elite round
Previous best: Winners x 1 (2009)
Previous semi-finals: W1 L2 D1*
*In 2004 Ukraine drew after added extra time but lost on penalties.
- Have reached their fourth semi-finals.