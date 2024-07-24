2024 Under-19 EURO: Meet the semi-finalists

Italy meet Spain before France take on Ukraine in the 2024 UEFA European Under-19 Championship semi-finals in Northern Ireland.

We introduce the four teams who will compete for the title.

What happened in the group stage?

Qualifying round: Group 1 runners-up (played in France)

W2-0 vs Estonia, W1-0 vs Iceland, L1-2 vs Denmark

Elite round: Group 2 winners (played in Netherlands)

W2-0 vs Belgium, W1-0 vs Netherlands, L0-2 vs Lithuania

Qualifying top scorer: Mathys Tel 2

Group A winners

W 2-1 vs Türkiye, W 4-2 vs Denmark, D 2-2 vs Spain

Finals top scorer: Saimon Bouabre 2

2022/23: Elite round

Previous best: Winners x 3 (2005, 2010, 2016)

Previous semi-finals: W4 L4 D2*

*In 2012 and 2019 France drew after added extra time but lost on penalties.

Won the previous U19 EURO in Northern Ireland in 2005; include much of the squad that won the 2022 U17 EURO.

Qualifying round: Group 4 runners-up (played in Sweden)

W7-0 vs Liechtenstein, L0-1 vs Switzerland, D2-2 vs Sweden

Elite round: Group 5 winners (played in Italy)

W3-1 vs Scotland, W2-1 vs Czechia, W5-0 vs Georgia

Qualifying top scorer: Simone Pafundi 5

Group B winners

W 2-1 vs Norway, W 3-0 vs Northern Ireland, L 3-2 vs Ukraine

Finals top scorers: Francesco Camarda, Kevin Zeroli 2

2022/23: Winners

Previous best: Winners x 2 (2003, 2023)

Previous semi-finals: W5 L1

Beat Portugal in the 2023 final, just as in 2003.

Qualifying round: Group 6 winners (played in Georgia)

W5-0 vs Moldova, W2-0 vs Cyprus, W4-0 vs Georgia

Elite round: Group 1 winners (played in Slovenia)

D1-1 vs Slovenia, W2-1 vs Kosovo, W2-1 vs Austria

Qualifying top scorer: Yarek Gasiorowski 4

Runners-up Group B

W 2-1 vs Denmark, D 1-1 vs Türkiye, D 2-2 vs France

Finals top scorers: Chema Andrés, Yarek Gasiorowski, Iker Bravo, Dani Rodríguez, Wassim Keddari 1

2022/23: Semi-finals

Previous best: Winners x 8 (2002, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019)

Previous semi-finals: W5 L2 D4*

*In 2004, 2007, 2012 and 2019 Spain drew after added extra time but won on penalties.

Qualified for a record 14th time and aiming to add to their unmatched eight titles since the reclassification to U19 in 2001/02 (next best is France on three).

Qualifying round: Group 7 winners (played in Malta)

W3-1 vs Malta, L0-4 vs Kosovo, W4-0 vs Slovakia

Elite round: Group 7 winners (played in North Macedonia)

W2-0 vs North Macedonia, W3-0 vs Latvia, W3-0 vs Switzerland

Qualifying top scorer: Matvii Ponomarenko 6

Group A runners-up

D 0-0 vs Ukraine, D 0-0 vs Norway, W 3-2 Ukraine

Finals top scorers: Hennadii Synchuk, Matvii Ponomarenko, Danylo Krevsun 1

2022/23: Elite round

Previous best: Winners x 1 (2009)

Previous semi-finals: W1 L2 D1*

*In 2004 Ukraine drew after added extra time but lost on penalties.

Have reached their fourth semi-finals.